Former Red Bull driver slams 'nervous' and 'overcautious' stewards at the 2023 F1 Australian GP

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has slammed stewards for being 'nervous' and 'overcautious' at the 2023 Australian GP.

Coulthard believes stewards were dishing out red flags unnecessarily, hampering racing at Albert Park.

With Max Verstappen leading by nine seconds, Lewis Hamilton was running two seconds ahead of Fernando Alonso as the race approached its final six laps. However, at Turn 2, Kevin Magnussen hit the wall with great force, causing his right-rear tire to detach, along with chunks of metal and carbon fiber, scattering debris along the track.

Initially, the Safety Car was brought out by Race Control, but on lap 55, it was upgraded to a red flag, resulting in the drivers returning to the pit lane for the second of three red flag periods of the day.

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard was very critical of race control's decision to employ red flags on every given occasion. Coulthard believes a safety car would have been more than enough to handle the situation.

Speaking to Channel 4, the former Red Bull driver said:

“I think okay he hit the wall, he got a puncture, there’s a little bit of debris on the track, but I just don’t see the red flag in that. It’s almost like… it’s a difficult job, let’s get it, the referee is always going to be in a difficult situation and in this case of course it’s the stewards and the race director."

"But it’s like they’re so nervous of making a wrong decision, they’re just taking the overcautious decision every time. A full Safety Car would have handled that in my opinion.”

Max Verstappen lauded by former Red Bull driver

David Coulthard has commended Max Verstappen for his remarkable work ethic and fearlessness, which distinguishes him from other drivers. Two-time world champion Verstappen began the 2023 F1 season with an impressive display, winning the first race from pole position and exhibiting his exceptional driving skills.

Despite starting at P15 on the grid due to a driveshaft problem, the Dutchman managed to secure second place in Jeddah. He then won the third race of the season, winning his first race in Australia.

While Red Bull have once again produced the strongest car on the grid, Aston Martin is emerging as a contender, with Fernando Alonso claiming a well-deserved podium finish in all three races so far.

Speaking at the recent Red Bull Showrun event in Mumbai, India, where Sportskeeda was present, Coulthard gave his two cents on what makes Verstappen stand out:

''Just because he works so hard. His mother was a cart racer, his father was a Formula One driver. He was not given a route to F1, he had to slot it out. Time and again, he has shown that he has a fighting spirit, that he is not frightened by any competitor. His work ethic on the track has given him, along with his natural talent, an edge over his competitors.''

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are well on their way to securing yet another championship in Formula 1.

Poll : 0 votes