Former Red Bull driver gives his take on what sets Max Verstappen apart

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has said that Max Verstappen's rigorous work ethic and fearless attitude sets him apart from other drivers. The two-time world champion began the 2023 F1 season in the best possible way, winning the opening race from pole position last weekend.

Red Bull has once again developed the strongest car on the grid. This time around, however, Aston Martin seems to be in the mix, with Fernando Alonso taking a much-deserved podium in Bahrain. While the Spaniard certainly shocked the world with his stellar driving, Verstappen once again proved that he is well above his competitors in the new season.

Speaking at the recent Red Bull Showrun event in Mumbai, India, where Sportskeeda was present, 13-time GP winner David Coulthard gave his two cents on what makes Max Verstappen stand out in a sea of talent:

''Just because he works so hard. His mother was a cart racer, his father was a Formula One driver. He was not given a route to F1, he had to slot it out. Time and again he has shown that he has a fighting spirit, that he is not frightened by any competitor. His work ethic on the track has given him, along with his natural talent, an edge over his competitors.''

Max Verstappen lauded by his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase (also known as GP), has commended the Dutch driver for his exceptional cooperation in their working relationship.

Lambiase has played a crucial part in molding Verstappen into a top-tier driver at the young age of 25.

Verstappen has acknowledged Lambiase as a vital contributor to his success in the sport, as he provides crucial information and data behind the scenes. Lambiase has observed that Verstappen's unique blend of analytical skills and natural racing instincts has propelled him to win two world championship titles.

He explained in the Red Bulletin Heroes Verstappen Edition magazine:

“The relationship between a driver and a race engineer is based on mutual trust. The more direct a driver is, the more he trusts the team. My experience is that if a driver stops giving his honest opinion about the car and starts circling it, the results get worse. Max is direct, but so am I. That makes working with him very open, honest, and easy.”

Max Verstappen is well on his way to securing his third consecutive driver's title. However, it will be interesting to see if Mercedes, Ferrari, or even Aston Martin will have a say in the matter in the coming months.

