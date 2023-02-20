Red Bull F1 Showrun in India: 13-time GP winner David Coulthard 'excited' to be back in Mumbai after 14 long years

Former Red Bull star David Coulthard is all set to take the team's 2011 F1 title-winning car to Mumbai, India for a 'showrun'. The team is returning to the city after 14 years, with Coulthard behind the wheel of Sebastian Vettel's RB7 F1 car.

The live event will take place on March 12th, 2023, at Mumbai's iconic Bandstand, a 1 km-long sea-facing stretch that is home to global superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan. Coulthard and the team last visited Mumbai back in 2009, with the Scotsman whizzing through the iconic Bandra-Worli Sealink at speeds of over 250 kmph. The 13-time F1 GP winner is likely to do the same this time around, with Sebastian Vettel's RB7 being prepped for action in Bombay.

Speaking about his return to India, Coulthard said:

“Namaste India! I am very excited to be coming back to your wonderful city again. It’s been a while since my last trip to Mumbai, but it feels like I never really left. India has gained such a strong fan base for F1. I am sure when I drive those dazzling streets at Bandstand, I will see a huge turnaround of the crowd. Looking forward to seeing you all in Aamchi Mumbai on the 12th of March.”

Red Bull last visited India back in 2015 for a similar showrun in the city of Hyderabad. The Austrian team has a huge fan following in the South Asian country and is also the most successful F1 team to ever race at the Buddh International Circuit outside the country's capital. However, the country hasn't hosted an F1 race since 2013, making the upcoming Red Bull showrun an important event for the sport's popularity.

Red Bull-Ford partnership announced

Red Bull has struck up a partnership with American automotive giant Ford for the 2026 F1 season and beyond. The Detroit-based company will join the Milton Keynes-based squad as a power-unit supplier in 2026 after the current engine regulations change.

The Austrian team currently works partly with Honda to generate the massive horsepower needed for Max Verstappen and Co. to thwart their rivals on track. However, the team is going to strike up a new relationship with Ford, a player who hasn't been in the sport since 2004. Christian Horner's team is already well into developing the 2026 power unit, but it is presumed that Ford will play a significant role in its development in the time to come.

Speaking about Ford's entry into the sport, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said:

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1. Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world."

With the 2023 F1 season right around the corner, Red Bull will now try their very best to ensure that Max Verstappen retains his F1 title for a third-year running. It will be interesting to see how the Dutchman fares in 2023.

