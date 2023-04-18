Former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat once rejected the chance to drive for Ferrari

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat claims he rejected the chance to drive for Ferrari back in 2016. The Russian driver was reportedly offered a drive alongside Sebastian Vettel, replacing Kimi Raikkonen in the Maranello outfit.

Kvyat made his debut with Torro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) back in 2014 and impressed. It earned him a drive with the mother team when Sebastian Vettel left for Ferrari back in 2015. The driver even managed to outscore Daniel Riccardo, turning heads at the Austrian team.

Despite his promising start to the 2016 season, Kvyat's fortunes took a drastic turn. He was dismissed from Red Bull after just four races, following an incident in which he collided with Vettel on the first lap of his home Grand Prix.

Speaking on the Track Limits podcast, the driver said:

“I just scored another podium for the team and then at the time had also a proposal to race for Ferrari to replace Kimi [Raikkonen]. And that was going on behind the curtain, so it was a very difficult situation also for me mentally to go back from being wanted by Ferrari, having seen the contract, and then you go back to Toro Rosso suddenly and then you’re like… it’s not going well suddenly.”

Max Verstappen lauded by former Red Bull driver

David Coulthard has commended Max Verstappen for his remarkable work ethic and fearlessness, which distinguishes him from other drivers. Two-time world champion Verstappen began the 2023 F1 season with an impressive display. He won the first race from pole position, exhibiting his exceptional driving skills.

Despite being forced to start from P15 on the grid due to a driveshaft problem, the Dutchman displayed a remarkable performance in Jeddah, securing second place. He continued his momentum by winning his first race in Australia, marking the third race of the season.

While Red Bull continues to produce the strongest car on the grid, Aston Martin is also gaining momentum as a serious contender. It is evidenced by Fernando Alonso's well-deserved podium finishes in all three races so far.

Speaking at the recent Red Bull Showrun event in Mumbai, India, where Sportskeeda was present, Coulthard gave his two cents on what makes Verstappen stand out:

''Just because he works so hard. His mother was a cart racer, his father was a Formula One driver. He was not given a route to F1, he had to slot it out. Time and again, he has shown that he has a fighting spirit, that he is not frightened by any competitor. His work ethic on the track has given him, along with his natural talent, an edge over his competitors.''

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are well on their way to securing yet another championship in Formula 1.

Poll : 0 votes