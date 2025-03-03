Former Red Bull man calls out Elon Musk as fellow colleague's X account gets suspended for seemingly criticising Danica Patrick

Ex-Red Bull engineer Blake criticized billionaire Elon Musk for suspending his colleague Dan's X account. According to rumors, Dan's account was deleted after he posted a tweet criticizing Danica Patrick's comment on Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

World politics saw a bizarre moment unfold on camera last week as USA President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were involved in a heated debate with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the conversation, Trump took a jibe at Zelenskyy's outfit as he didn't appear in a formal suit.

Meanwhile, F1 commentator Danica Patrick expressed her opinion on this feud and called out Zelenskyy's outfit.

"I just can’t take Zelenskyy seriously in that track suit. 174B later and still no suit….. or respect," Patrick wrote on her X account.

However, a former Red Bull employee, who goes by the name Dan, criticized Patrick.

"Respect isn't about what you wear. You wore a race suit for years, and the only thing people took seriously was GoDaddy's marketing budget," Dan said in his now deleted X account.

Hours later, Dan's X account got suspended, and fans linked it to his tweet about Danica Patrick.

Meanwhile, Dan's colleague and a former employee in Milton Keynes, Blake, also put out a sarcastic tweet, calling out X owner Elon Musk for deleting two accounts.

"EngineMode11" belonged to Dan, whereas "EngineBraking" is owned by both Dan and Blake.

"Hey @elonmusk I think your mates at @x accidentally deleted EngineMode11 and EngineBraking accounts. Thanks for sorting it out," Blake said on his X handle.

The duo also runs a YouTube channel by the same name where they discuss various aspects of the F1 season.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is yet to react to the accusations. He took over complete control of the social media platform Twitter and renamed it X a couple of years ago.

Red Bull uncovers problems with RB21 during pre-season testing

Red Bull at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Red Bull Racing apparently had an underwhelming show at the 2025 F1 pre-season test held in Bahrain last week. According to technical director Pierre Wache, the car didn't deliver expected results consistently.

Talking to Racingnews365, Wache said:

"It was not as smooth a test as we expected and the team expected, but it is better to find some problems here than later down the line, and it is why we are here, to understand the car. I am not as happy as I could be because the car did not respond how we wanted at times, but it is going in the right direction; just maybe the magnitude of the direction was not as big as we expected."

Red Bull reportedly had oil leakage problems with Max Verstappen's car, whereas Liam Lawson's setup had cooling issues, which led to a heavy loss of lap time.

