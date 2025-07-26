Former Red Bull man reacts to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's public message to Israel in its conflict with Palestine

The Israel-Palestine conflict has been ongoing for many decades, and former Red Bull mechanic and author, Calum Nicholas has called out British PM Keir Starmer for his public message on the issue. Nicholas claimed that politicians were hypocrites in his condemnation of Starmer's statement.The whole conflict has witnessed thousands of casualties with no ceasefire close to being put in place. Moreover, with reports sharing how the death toll has been increasing daily, Lewis Hamilton also spoke on the matter recently.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared a message on his social media and asserted that humanitarian aid should be allowed to cross the borders without any roadblocks put in place by Israel, as he wrote on X:&quot;Israel must allow aid in over land to end the starvation unfolding in Gaza. The situation is desperate. We are working with Jordan to get aid into Gaza. We are urgently accelerating efforts to evacuate children who need critical medical assistance to the UK for treatment. I am determined to find a pathway to peace.&quot;Keir Starmer @Keir_StarmerLINKIsrael must allow aid in over land to end the starvation unfolding in Gaza. The situation is desperate. We are working with Jordan to get aid into Gaza. We are urgently accelerating efforts to evacuate children who need critical medical assistance to the UK for treatment. I am determined to find a pathway to peace.Nicholas wrote in response:&quot;Our PM can tweet this, whilst we as a nation continue to mass manufacture weapons for profit and sell them around the world, even to regimes that we publicly condemn.&quot;&quot;This is how little our politicians think of our intelligence. At the next election, when a lot of people will choose to vote at either the “far-left” or “far-right” ends of the political spectrum, it won’t be on one issue alone. It will be because despite the differences in our views, we’re all largely sick of this type of hypocrisy.&quot;On the racing side of things, Nicholas was a part of Red Bull's F1 team for a decade as a pit crew mechanic before leaving the operations side of the sport earlier this year.Laurent Mekies on the surprise of becoming the team principal at Red BullRed Bull team principal Laurent Mekies after the sprint race for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium race weekend - Source: GettyRed Bull has witnessed a mass exodus over the past 12 months as people from the hierarchy of the F1 operations, to mechanics, a myriad of them left Milton Keynes. On the other hand, one person remained persistently at the top, former team principal Christian Horner. But even he was sacked a few weeks ago in a shock announcement.The 51-year-old was then succeeded by Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies. The Frenchman has been in the sport for over two decades, and even he was surprised by the suddenness of the decision, as he revealed (via Guardian):&quot;No question, the first few hours after the announcement was a surprise and certainly a digestion phase for everyone. After that, I’ve only found a huge amount of support from everyone, they just want to go racing.&quot;Meanwhile, the Mekies era at Red Bull began with a sprint race win by Max Verstappen. The Dutchman won the 15-lap race around the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after starting the race on the front row.Verstappen overtook Oscar Piastri for the lead on the opening lap and never looked back, helping him claim his 12th career sprint victory.