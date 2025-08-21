Former Red Bull man reveals one paddock personality that made Christian Horner and Toto Wolff nervous

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard claimed former F1 team principal Eddie Jordan could make Christian Horner and Toto Wolff nervous by his scathing comments. The Scottish driver has successfully transitioned into becoming an influential personality in the F1 paddock as he works for several TV broadcasters as a pundit.

Apart from being an active part of the sport, the former McLaren driver also hosted a podcast called "Formula for Success" with Jordan for a couple of years before the latter's untimely passing earlier this year.

While appearing on the Indo Sport Podcast, the ex-Red Bull driver spoke about Jordan's commanding presence in the sport and the imprint he left behind for independent teams. Coulthard was full of praise for the late Irishman and spoke about his aura in the sport:

"So many sport has changed in so many different ways now, he could [still] call out Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Stefano Domenicali, Guenther Steiner when he was there, he could call them out and they had nothing but either an answer for him or a nervous laugh."

"Whereas any other individual within the Formula One community would call them out, they would put them on their list of, tell the press officer they're not talking to them,"

Eddie Jordan, who founded the Jordan F1 team in 90s was a trailblazer for people like Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, who chose entrepreneurial pathways to join the sport and run their teams.

Former Red Bull team boss reveals his first encounter with Eddie Jordan

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that Eddie Jordan told him to 'get a good driver' as one of the first pieces of advice when he entered the F1 paddock.

Speaking with Sky Sports in March after Jordan's passing, Horner recounted their first encounter and said:

“He was an effervescent character. When I was driving 25 years ago, I had a sponsor, Autoglass. He was convinced my dad owned the company! So he was always invited to races! The first thing he said to me was: ‘Get a good driver, it’s like a piranha club in here’.”

The ex-Red Bull team boss and CEO further added the Irishman's personality:

“He was such a larger-than-life character. He exuded confidence and Irish charm. His journey was incredible, as well. He demonstrated that an independent could get to Formula 1 through F4, F3 with a young Martin Brundle. So many drivers, engineers, designers, and mechanics that he gave a chance to."

Jordan gave a break to several F1 drivers like Michael Schumacher, Eddie Irvine, and Rubens Barrichello, and played a key role in Damon Hill's late-career resurgence while challenging for consistent race wins with Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Giancarlo Fisichella at the start of the century.

