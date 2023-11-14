Former Renault boss on what makes Red Bull's dominance more impressive than Mercedes'

Former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul feels Red Bull's dominance is more impressive than Mercedes' because the Austrian team seems unaffected by variables. Red Bull has been imperious ever since the new regulations came into effect in 2022.

Red Bull secured both titles in 2022 and 2023. This season, the team has won all the races except the anomaly of Singapore. This comes on the backdrop of a seven-year drought from 2014-20, where the team could not even challenge for titles. In 2021, Max Verstappen helped Red Bull win its first driver title since 2013.

In 2022, the team nailed the ground effect regulations and has been unbeatable. Talking about Red Bull's dominance and comparing it with how Mercedes did, Cyril Abiteboul felt that the German team's dominance was down to the power unit while in the case of the Austrian team, it's more rounded.

"Mercedes' dominance was due to one element: the engine. It was exceptional. Everyone has had their ups and downs, their moments of brilliance and their problems. But Red Bull has just walked on water. It's amazing because they seem impervious to all variables, be it wind, temperature or ground effect," he told Franceinfo.

About Sergio Perez getting dominated by Max Verstappen, Cyril said:

"That makes their dominance even more impressive. It's cruel. Verstappen is so strong that he is able to push a driver like Sergio Pérez, who has been through a lot, to the ground and break him. There is a lot of maturity from Red Bull and Max. I have the impression that he is much calmer."

Jenson Button feels Red Bull could get challenged next season

Former McLaren driver Jenson Button feels Red Bull could get challenged next season by his former team and Mercedes in 2024.

The two teams have been consistently behind Max Verstappen and are the closest pursuers in the last few races. Button feels that this could ultimately help McLaren and Mercedes to close the gap next season.

“Max has had that little advantage, but his team-mate hasn’t, so we could have an upset next year. I don’t think it’s going to be all Red Bull’s way. This year was an exceptional year for that team, and I don’t feel it will be the same next year, which is what the sport needs. We need a little bit of a mix up,” he explained.

McLaren's Lando Norris did get the better of Verstappen in the sprint shootout in Brazil. He was also able to keep the Dutch driver in check for most of the race. In Austin, Verstappen was in a race-long battle with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, and only in the end was he able to get the better of him.

There has been evidence of the gap narrowing in the last few races which gave Button an indication that these teams could close down the gap to the front.