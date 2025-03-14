Former US Open winner and tennis superstar Emma Raducanu picks Lewis Hamilton as her surprise package for the 2025 F1 season

The 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu had an interesting prediction about Lewis Hamilton ahead of the 2025 F1 season. Raducanu, in her latest interview with Sky Sports, picked Hamilton as the surprise package amid the series of drivers who moved in or switched teams in 2025.

Hamilton is all set to debut for Ferrari this season, and his first race for the Prancing Horse is going to be the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend. He joined the Italian team this season after spending a long 12 years with Mercedes.

While Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari is already a big deal for all motorsports fans worldwide, it's the same for Raducanu. Much like everyone else, the British tennis player, a compatriot to Hamilton, also wants to see how the seven-time world champion performs at arguably the most successful F1 team.

"I mean, I wouldn't say surprise, but I'll just say Lewis," Raducanu told Sky Sports when she was asked about the driver who could be a surprise package. "I think everyone is like I'm looking forward to watching him compete in the Ferrari and I think he'll have a great season."

Statistically, Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver, and all eyes will be on him now, similar to world champion predecessors, such as Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel, who joined the Maranello-based team in search of success.

Hamilton raced for the Silver Arrows for 12 years, from 2013 to 2024, claiming six of his seven F1 titles, 84 wins, and numerous podiums. He also helped the Toto Wolff-led team clinch eight Constructors' Championships. Hamilton's partnership with Mercedes is regarded as the most successful F1 driver and team combination in the sport's history.

Lewis Hamilton "itching to get going" to have first GP start with Ferrari

After three days of testing in February with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton had the real taste of speed with the SF-25 on Friday during the FP1 and FP2. Following the sessions, he admitted that he could not wait for the race weekend to start with qualifying and the race.

Lewis Hamilton of the UK drives the (44) Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-25 Ferrari during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

"Naturally, I'm very, very fortunate," Hamilton was quoted as saying by RacingNews365. "I've had this amazing career here in Formula 1. Starting with McLaren here in 2007 was an epic feeling. And then starting with a new team again with Mercedes was, again, incredible. I think this is very reminiscent of my first year. Over the years, I've gone up and down the paddock looking at the red garage, and now I'm actually in the red garage. So it's a really nice feeling."

"For me, I’m itching to get going. It's been a long time coming, and to think that this is going to be my first Grand Prix-one of those other firsts with the team - as I experience that all through the year, it's pretty special. I feel very honoured and very grateful to have the opportunity," he further added.

Hamilton had topsy-turvy FPs on Friday, where he finished on P12 in FP1 and P5 in FP2. Lando Norris of McLaren and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari topped both sessions.

