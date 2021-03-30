Ferrari test 18-inch prototype tires for 2022

Ferrari had a decent start to their 2021 Formula 1 campaign with both cars finishing in the points at Bahrain. Charles Leclerc finished the race in P6 while Carlos Sainz finished in P8 on his debut for the Scuderia.

The team has decided to stay back in Bahrain for an extra day to test the new 2022 spec 28-inch Pirelli tires. Formula 1 will ditch the current 13-inch tires for an 18-inch version for 2022.

Ferrari had already tested the wet and slick compound tires before the start of the 2021 Formula 1 season. The test took place in Jerez from the 22nd to the 24th of February 2021.

Which team will test after Ferrari?

Formula 1's official tire suppliers Pirelli have said that nine out of the ten teams on the grid will test the new 18-inch tires for the upcoming 2022 season. The only team not to take part will be Williams.

Ferrari are the first team to test out the new tires and will be followed by Alpine. The test will take place in Bahrain again on 31st March and 1st April 2021.

The testing program will last throughout the season, with teams testing the slick and wet compounds at various circuits.

The following is the Pirelli Testing Program for 2021:

Bahrain (30 March to 1st April 2021) SLICKS: Ferrari (30th March), Alpine ( 31st March and 1st April)

Imola (20-22 April) SLICKS: Mercedes

Barcelona (11-12 May) SLICKS: Alpine (11th), Red Bull and Alfa Romeo (11-12th)

Paul Ricard (25-26 May) WET: Mercedes

Red Bull Ring (6-7 July) SLICKS: AlphaTauri

Silverstone (20-21 July) SLICKS: Red Bull (20th), Aston Martin and Haas (20-21st)

Budapest (3-4 August) SLICKS: Mercedes (3rd), Ferrari (4th), McLaren (3-4th)

Magny-Cours (15-16 September) WET: Alpine

Next, it’s @AlpineF1Team ‘s turn to take to the track in Bahrain for #Fit4F1 2022 18-inch prototype tyre testing, with @OconEsteban driving tomorrow and @alo_oficial taking over on Thursday. @BAH_Int_Circuit pic.twitter.com/2al8qXJurl — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) March 30, 2021