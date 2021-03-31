Another day, another record for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's win in the season-opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix was the 96th race win of his glittering career. The seven-time world champion breaks or equals records in most races he participates in these days, and his victory in Bahrain was no exception.

What record did Lewis Hamilton equal after his win in Bahrain?

Lewis Hamilton held Max Verstappen's high-flying Red Bull to narrowly win the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix by just 0.745 seconds. During the race, the Brit broke Michael Schumacher's record of most laps led in Formula 1.

However, there is another record that the Brit leveled with his victory under the bright lights in Sakhir. Hamilton has now won a race in 15 consecutive seasons, equalling the record previously held solely by Michael Schumacher.

This is Hamilton's 15th season in Formula 1, meaning the Brit has won at least one race in all seasons in which he has participated, making this record even more astonishing. In comparison, Michael Schumacher raced for 19 seasons in the series, picking up a win in 15 consecutive seasons.

Lewis Hamilton, who arrived in Formula 1 in the 2007 season, won four races as a rookie. He lost out in the championship to Kimi Raikkonen by a single point. Excluding the 2021 season-opener at Bahrain, Hamilton averages 6.79 wins per season.

From 2010 to 2013, in arguably the toughest period of Hamilton's career, the Brit still managed to win races. These years were dominated by Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull, while personal issues and an unreliable McLaren car hampered the seven-time world champion.

The season in which Hamilton won the least amount of races was in 2013, which coincidentally was his first season with Mercedes.

I love the challenge. I love this sport. What a way to start the season 🙌🏾 today is a reminder that through harnessing and channeling our collective power, we can accomplish great things. It’s great to be back 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bazzkXTsag — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

Michael Schumacher raced for 16 seasons before his first retirement from the sport in 2006. In those 16 seasons, the legendary German picked up wins in all but his rookie year with Jordan. Schumacher returned to the sport in 2010 with Mercedes, but failed to pick up a win in his three years with the team.

The following is the list of drivers with the most consecutive seasons with Grand Prix victories:

Michael Schumacher (1992-2006) 15 seasons

Lewis Hamilton (2007-2021) 15 seasons *ongoing

Alain Prost (1981-1990) 10 seasons

Ayrton Senna (1985-1993) 9 seasons

Nelson Piquet (1980-1987) 8 seasons

Stirling Moss (1955-1961) 7 seasons

Jim Clark (1962-1968) 7 seasons

David Coulthard (1997-2003) 7 seasons

Sebastian Vettel (2008-2013) 6 seasons