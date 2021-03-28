Formula 1 2021: What record did Lewis Hamilton break?

Lewis Hamilton narrowly edged out Max Verstappen in the final few laps to win the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix by a mere 0.745 seconds. It was a fantastic display from the reigning seven-time world champion who defended against the faster Red Bull of Max Verstappen, who also had the added advantage of fresher tires. Eventually, Hamilton took the checkered flag to win his 95th Grand Prix, extending his record for the most Grand Prix wins. Michael Schumacher, who had won 91 races, held the previous record.

What record did Lewis Hamilton break?

As has been the case with most of his races in recent seasons, Lewis Hamilton broke yet another Formula 1 record. Other than extending his own podiums and race wins record, Lewis Hamilton broke the record for leading the most laps in Formula 1. Unsurprisingly, Michael Schumacher, who had led in a mammoth 5,111 laps, previously held the record. Lewis needed to lead for 13 laps coming into the season to break the record, and he did it in style at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The record now stands at 5,126 laps and the tally is only going to grow.

Apart from that, there was another record that was equaled today. The podium combination of Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas is now the joint-most common podium trio in Formula 1 history. They hold the record along with Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel, having stood on the podium together 14 times.

What's next for Lewis Hamilton?

Having broken almost all records available to him, Lewis Hamilton still has his sights on a few more. The Brit is aiming for his eighth world title, which will put him at the top of the leaderboard for most world championships. He is currently tied with Michael Schumacher at seven.

Apart from that, if Hamilton wins his eighth world championship, he will also equal the record for the most consecutive world titles, with five. Michael Schumacher, who won five consecutive world championships between 2000 and 2004, holds the record. Lewis Hamilton has currently won four consecutive titles, with the first of this streak coming in 2017. He is currently level with Sebastian Vettel (2010 to 2013) and Juan Manuel Fangio (1954-1957) who all have four consecutive championships.