Formula 1 2021: Where to watch Imola Grand Prix Race? Time, TV schedule & live stream - 18th April, 2021

Round 2 of the 2021 Formula 1 season takes us to Emilia-Romagna region of Italy for the Imola Grand Prix. Despite qualifying being the fastest session of the race weekend, it is the race which yields points to the drivers.

Sunday's Imola Grand Prix is a 63-lap race on a 4.9km long circuit. The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari consists of 19 corners and a solitary DRS zone. The Imola Grand Prix is happening for a second successive year after returning to the Formula 1 calendar last season for the first time since 2006.

The Imola Grand Prix looks set to be another venue for the Mercedes vs Red Bull battle for supremacy. Friday and Saturday sessions have shown that the battle for the win will be close between Verstappen, Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Meanwhile, Ferrari are looking strong for the first time in quite a while. With the new aero upgrades brought in for the Imola Grand Prix, the Scuderia will be hoping for an outside chance of a podium.

Midfield battle is again unpredictable as usual. AlphaTauri have a big advantage over other teams in the midfield pack as they use this circuit for all their testing. McLaren, on the other hand, look decent but not as promising as they were in Bahrain.

When is the Imola Grand Prix Race?

The Imola Grand Prix race will take place on 18th April 2021, at 3:00 PM local (CET) time. The race usually lasts for two hours, barring any yellow or red flags.

For fans in the UK, the race begins at 2 PM GMT.

For viewers in the United States, the race will begin at 9 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, the Imola Grand Prix starts at 6:30 PM IST.

TV schedule for the Imola Grand Prix Race

The Imola Grand Prix race will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom. Coverage will begin at 12:30 PM (BST) with a 90-minute build-up show.

In India, the race will be broadcast on Star Sports 3. Indian fans can also live-stream the event on Disney + Hotstar. Coverage begins at 6:25 PM IST.

In the United States, coverage will begin on ESPN at 7:30 AM Eastern Time, with a pre-race show followed up by the Imola Grand Prix race from 8:55 AM.

All Formula 1 sessions are also available on f1tv.com in selected countries.