Formula 1 2021: Is the FIA going to rip random cars apart after the race? 

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, will now choose a random car to open and inspect after every race. They will conduct deep technical checks to make sure the cars follow regulations and are legal to race in Formula 1. The inspection will also make sure that teams are following the cost cap of $145 million.

The FIA released a statement regarding the same:

In order to complete deeper technical checks of the cars in the championship, the technical delegate will routinely and randomly select one car at each event following the race for deeper disassembly, conformity checks, and checks of software and systems. Additional checks may also be carried out on the competitor’s other car. The additional checks will not replace the FIA’s usual routine carried out at Formula 1 race weekends.

The exact rules regarding the cost cap remain between the FIA and Formula 1 teams. The rules haven't been made public by any of the parties involved. There has also been no penalty set by the FIA in case of a breach of rules. Any team spending more than the agreed-upon cost cap could receive a punishment that will set an example for the rest of the teams. Popular theories suggest that the FIA will impose fines upon teams in case of a breach of rules, and most fans believe that a disqualification would be farfetched.

Why is Formula 1 targeted now?

The FIA has always been lenient towards Formula 1. There have been regulations such as the "scrutiny rule" which were applied to other FIA sporting events, but not Formula 1.

A lack of all-encompassing oversight in the series has led to controversies, protests and drama in the paddock. In recent seasons, Racing Point's (now branded Aston Martin) illegal braking system and Renault's (now branded Alpine) illegal brake assists have created controversy in the paddock. These illegal aids could easily be applied by teams because there was no scrutiny before races.

The new system was first applied in Formula 1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. Sergio Perez's Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri were deeply inspected by the FIA. Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes was also checked for its fuel sample. Nine other cars were analyzed for oil consumption.

The FIA's goal is to keep cars compliant with regulations and teams within a strict cost cap. This will showcase the ability of Formula 1 teams to develop cars under stringent restrictions.

The new scrutiny system could bring more competition to the track, and more memorable moments for Formula 1 fans. The sport has never been short of controversy and politics. The addition of this new inspection system will make it harder for teams to differently interpret FIA regulations, which means more fair racing between the teams.

