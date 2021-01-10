Formula 1 News: 2021 Chinese GP set to be postponed

The Formula 1 2021 calendar suffered another jolt this week, as the Chinese GP is set to be postponed, with the race's promoter seeking a date later in the year.

Yibin Yang, the general manager of race promoter Juss Event, told local media including Motorsport.com:

“We have been in contact (with Formula 1) via conference call almost every week. Despite the calendar being in place, as usual, I think it’s hugely uncertain the Formula 1 race would take place in the first half of the year, in April. We aim to swap it to the second half of the year, and we have formally submitted the request that we hope to move it to the second half of the year.”

Yang also stated that Juss Event, which has involvement in other sports such as tennis and snooker, would have a tough time fitting all of them in the second half of the year.

He said in this regard:

"To move it to the second half of the year, it depends on the plan of the city government. If we put all international events to the second half of the year, it will be over the capacity of the city. To host any event successfully requires the mass public resources such as police and health departments. If we have to host all major events in the second half of the year, it will face a lack of public recourses, as well as the conflicts in terms of marketing between each other.”

Portimao could replace the Chinese GP on the 2021 Formula 1 calendar

Portimao GP could replace China on the Formula 1 calendar if the Chinese GP is eventually postponed.

According to motorsport.com, Portimao is set to replace China on the Formula 1 calendar and will host the Portuguese Grand Prix on April 11 if the Chinese GP is cancelled. Despite the initial bump, Formula 1 seems determined to go ahead with their original 23-race calendar.

When contacted by motorsport.com for a comment on recent developments the Formula 1 spokesman said:

"Formula 1 has set out a 23-race calendar for 2021, and we fully expect to deliver that plan. We proved in 2020 that we could return to racing safely and have the plans and procedures in place to do so again, and look forward to starting our season in March. "

In the pandemic's backdrop, there could be more developments in this regard as Formula 1 takes its first steps towards a 'normal' calendar.