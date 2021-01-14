Formula 1 News: George Russell 'raring to go' in 2021

Williams racing driver George Russell is raring to go as he starts training for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Russell enjoyed a great second season in Formula 1 last year, as he got an opportunity to race the Mercedes car for a weekend and almost won his first race. Maintaining his qualifying record at Williams, George Russell managed to outqualify his teammate in all the races during the year.

As 2021 is likely to be George Russell's last year with Williams, he could be eyeing a promotion to the Mercedes Formula 1 racing team in the future.

With Mercedes yet to confirm the extension of Lewis Hamilton's contract, George Russell could be in a prime spot if the negotiations go south. George Russell however doesn't see it that way and has even banished the prospects of a 2022 drive.

After being away from social media for a while Russell posted the following on Twitter.

Sorry I’ve been a bit quiet recently. I wanted to take a few days to myself but we’re back in business training for the new season. Raring to go already!



Stay safe and healthy everyone ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BUvgxh2JwL — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 13, 2021

George Russell not looking at the future

George Russell almost won the Sakhir GP with Mercedes in 2020

In an interaction with motorsport.com, George Russell talked about his prospects for a seat at Mercedes in 2022, saying in this regard:

"No, they've not said what I need to do, At the moment, I'm just respectful to everybody at Williams, and I will just be giving my absolute all for that team, as they have done for me for the last two years."

George Russell further said in this regard:

"I don't like to think about the future. This sport changes incredibly quickly - people's perception of drivers - your reputation (can change fast), and outside factors, as we've seen, (can come into play).”

The driver also talked about how his approach to the future stems from what happened in 2020 when he landed in a Mercedes for a race weekend and almost won the race.

“Nobody could have predicted the events that happened. Telling me in the middle of the year that I'd have been leading the race, and that I should have won a race this year, and starting in the front row - because I didn't even think it would be possible to be... I didn't even think it was possible to get the chance for Mercedes, as a reserve driver."

George Russell talked about the opportunity of racing in a Mercedes Formula 1 car:

“We'd spoken about this in the past, and it was a 'no go'. But fortunately, the new owners were very open, and they wanted to give me that opportunity. Potentially, to see how I would perform as well. So I didn't even think that possibility (it was realistic) even if Lewis or Valtteri (Bottas) were to miss a race. I didn't think it would be possible anyway.”

George Russell heads into his third season with Williams in Formula One. Touted as a "Future World Champion" by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell will be under the spotlight, as his prospects of a Mercedes seat look very bright.