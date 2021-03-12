Formula 1 planning HDR TV broadcast tests in 2021

Following the launch of the updated version of F1TV, Formula 1 Director of Media Rights, Ian Holmes, has identified HDR (High Definition Resolution) as the next major advancement in technology for Formula 1 broadcasting.

“Of course, we’re looking at the development of that side of technology,” Holmes said when questioned if Formula 1 was tracking the use of 8K cameras.

F1 is planning to test HDR-quality broadcasting over 2021 📽️



Here's more info:https://t.co/6R6LnHd0aY — Autosport (@autosport) March 12, 2021

He also said:

"One of the things that we’re specifically looking at - you mentioned 8K - is HDR, high dynamic range, which is very effective for fast-moving objects. We will be conducting tests this year, and that for us I think is potentially the next stage of an offering."

The Olympics are often the gold standard for broadcasting technology. The logistical challenges faced by the IOC and hosts are astounding, leading to unique broadcasting solutions every four years. When speaking about the Olympics, Holmes said:

“The Olympics always pushes the boat out a little bit, as it’s once every four years. Quite a lot of technology often comes through from that, so I’m quite interested, especially with it being in Japan, that’s always quite an interesting thing to pay attention to."

“But certainly for us, I think HDR is something that we’re quite excited about.”

Formula 1 coverage to improve with 8K technology?

Since 2017, Formula 1 has offered 4K UHD broadcasts. An upgrade to 8K technology would offer a better picture quality and viewing experience.

BT Sport has already completed several HDR broadcasts, while the Tokyo Olympics are expected to offer a breakthrough in sports broadcasting.

The UFC recently experimented with 8K technology at their pay-per-view UFC 259: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns. NASCAR and the NFL have also tested 8K technology to improve the viewing experience.

