Formula 1 Pre-Season Testing: Alpine F1 reveals new team kit

Alpine F1 completed their rebranding exercise by revealing their new team kit on the eve of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain. Alpine, previously known as Renault, is taking its first steps in Formula 1 this season and will be expected to consolidate its performance from last season.

With 3 podiums last season, the team was finally able to taste champagne for the first time since its return. Alpine and its drivers are planning to go one step ahead and win a race this season.

With Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon behind the wheel, the team has a strong driver lineup that can deliver consistent performances if they have the right car underneath them.

Fernando Alonso returns to Formula 1 on Saturday

Fernando Alonso will make a return to Formula 1 on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The Spaniard will have a lot of eyes on him throughout the season, and so will the team. If Alpine can produce a car capable of challenging consistently for the podiums, then Fernando Alonso might just be the driver that can snatch a victory out of thin air.

Alpine F1 could have an intriguing 2021 Formula 1 season. With two very ambitious drivers behind the wheel, we are likely to see the two battle on track. How the team, especially Davide Brivio, the new race director at Alpine handles team orders will be interesting to watch.

For Alpine F1, Esteban Ocon will drive the car on the first day, followed by Fernando Alonso making his official return on the second day. With just three days of testing allotted to the teams this season, they have to be careful. Any track time lost might lead to crucial data missing for the season-opener in Bahrain.