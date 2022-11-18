"Formula 1 has a way of sucking you back in" - Lewis Hamilton feels Sebastian Vettel will return to F1

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton believes that Sebastian Vettel will find his way back to the grid soon due to the nature of the sport. The Briton feels that the German will return to the sport similar to the way Fernando Alonso returned to the sport after a two-year hiatus.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton said:

"I think we always had such great, great battles, honestly. And I was just sitting here thinking most drivers are coming back, like he’s come back [pointing at Fernando Alonso next to him]. You’re probably going to come back [referring to Vettel]."

Lewis continued:

"We’re seeing other drivers coming back. So I’m sitting here kind of accepting, yes, it’s your last race, but he’ll be back. Formula 1 has a way of sucking you back in and we’ve noticed that from so many other drivers."

As much as the seven-time world champion fiercely battled the retiring four-time world champion, they maintained a cordial relationship off-track. Lewis Hamilton revealed he was sure Fernando Alonso would return to the sport and feels the same about Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton feels that the sport can be addictive and often makes drivers return to it. Vettel joked with Lewis, saying maybe they could make a deal where he can replace the Mercedes driver when he wants to getaway.

Replying to the Mercedes champion in jest, Vettel said:

"Maybe we can make a deal. We’ll speak outside, when you want to get away, maybe I want to come back!"

Further humoring Vettel, Lewis Hamilton said:

"And just swap. Alternate."

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel reflect on Baku 2017 as a low point in their bond

As the Briton and German bantered in the press conference in Abu Dhabi, they mutually agreed that the 2017 F1 Azerbaijan GP was a low point in their friendship. Lewis Hamilton described Vettel as a "nuisance" back in the day, to which the German reminded him of the Baku incident.

The former Ferrari driver thought the British champion had brake tested him behind the Safety Car and pulled up on the side to put his hands up while driving. Vettel's car started to gently swerve into Hamilton as his hands were off the steering, but the German never intended to swerve into the Briton.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel agreed that after the incident, their friendship got better over the years and they grew out of incidents like that. Reflecting upon moments in the past with Vettel, the Briton said:

"When I think of Seb… he was a bit of a nuisance back then!"

The German replied:

"I’m actually quite sorry… it’s your answer but I think Baku wasn’t a great moment, because what I did wasn’t right. But actually from that moment onwards…"

Agreeing with Vettel, Lewis Hamilton said:

"...Our friendship got better!"

Regretting his actions in Baku, Vettel said:

"Yeah, a lot better. So I don’t want that moment to… not happen, if you see what I mean!"

Both champions agreed that the incident should have never unfolded out on track the way it did, with Vettel hoping that such a conflict would never occur in the future between him and Lewis Hamilton.

The duo have battled each other on track since 2010 but their title rivalry intensified after the 2017 season when Sebastian Vettel was with Ferrari. Since 2020, Hamilton has not contested Vettel and both have managed to grow closer with time as friends.

Poll : 0 votes