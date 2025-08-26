  • home icon
Franco Colapinto drops 2-word reaction to Sergio Perez's heartwarming clip announcing his return to F1

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 26, 2025 14:20 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Sergio Perez and Franco Colapinto at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix- Source: Getty

Alpine F1 driver Franco Colapinto has dropped a 2-word reaction to the heartwarming video shared by Sergio Perez upon his return to F1 with Cadillac. The Argentine shared his excitement at the return of the fellow Spanish-speaker to the F1 grid as he dropped a comment under his post.

On Tuesday, Cadillac F1 finally announced their driver lineup for 2026 officially, featuring Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. A few moments after this, the former shared an emotional video encompassing moments from his F1 journey via his Instagram.

"Do you remember I told you we will see each other again?," Perez captioned the video.
Alpine's Franco Colapinto could not control his excitement over this as he shared a two-word reaction under the post, celebrating Perez's return.

"Vamos checoooooooo [Let's go Checoooooooo]"
Screen grab of Colapinto's comment under Sergio Perez's Instagram post. [via Instagram/@schecoperez]
Screen grab of Colapinto's comment under Sergio Perez's Instagram post. [via Instagram/@schecoperez]

In the video, Sergio Perez emphasized that his career has never been just about him. He credited his family, friends, and fans for standing by him, saying their support had been the driving force behind his return.

The Mexican driver highlighted how the passion of his supporters has always fueled his determination. He described carrying the hopes of millions of fans who shared his dream, adding that their energy had been with him in every race.

Perez framed his comeback as more than a personal achievement. The 35-year-old labeled the comeback as a return of Mexico's pride and even the strength of the North American continent.

As previously mentioned, Perez will be joined by Valtteri Bottas as his teammate, making up one of the most experienced lineups in the sport for the newest team on the grid in 2026, with over 500 Grand Prix starts between them.

Sergio Perez reflects on "huge responsibility" of representing Cadillac in F1

Sergio Perez during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Sergio Perez during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After signing with the team, Sergio Perez has branded Cadillac as one of the most legendary names in American motorsports. The driver sees it as a "huge responsibility" to be part of bringing the company to F1.

But Perez also added that he was confident about successfully executing his duties.

"Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on," said Perez. [via Cadillac F1 Team Press Release]
I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning," he added.
Perez also shared his excitement about joining Bottas as a teammate, as he claimed that together they could shape the team into "the team of the Americas".

He also called upon his fans to support Cadillac from across the North American continent. Perez has a significant fan base across the continent, especially in his native country, Mexico.

