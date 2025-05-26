Franco Colapinto drops a 5-word reaction to Lando Norris winning the F1 Monaco GP

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto gave a short reaction to Lando Norris winning his first Monaco Grand Prix on the weekend. He started the race in the principality from pole position ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

The 25-year-old had not won a Grand Prix since the season opener in Melbourne and has largely been behind his Aussie teammate, who is leading the championship. However, on Sunday, May 25, he did not make any mistakes and came home to win for the sixth time in the sport and close down the championship lead to three points.

The McLaren driver shared his excitement after winning the Monaco GP in Instagram pictures from the celebrations, captioned:

"Monaco win. for you mum and dad ❤️"

Lando Norris got many congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post, including one from Franco Colapinto:

"Well done landinioooo top weekend 👌🏼"

Screengrab of Franco Colapinto's comment on Lando Norris's Instagram post (@lando)

The two drivers share a warm relationship off the track as well, which was evidenced by the Argentine's comments ahead of his debut race in Monza last year, saying (via Motorsportweek):

“Actually, the first message I received was from Lando as soon as it got announced. He just won the race before [in Zandvoort] and he sent me a message, so he was very nice, very polite.”

Norris now has the same number of wins, six, as his teammate, Oscar Piastri, in F1.

Lando Norris comments on his first win in Monaco

In his post-race press conference, Lando Norris said:

"I think there were definitely some more tense moments in the race when I needed to push, and Charles was never that far behind. Especially at the end with Max ahead, there were some tense moments trying not to get too close to Max, otherwise, that’s when Charles had opportunities. But I think we managed it well with the strategy.

I'm sure we can review things and look back on it. But in the end, the result was the perfect one. Tricky at times, with the amount of cars, there were big bunches of cars, so getting through them without making mistakes, without any silly things happening was always the most nerve-wracking bit."

The British driver is currently P2 in the drivers' standings with 158 points, with a gap of 22 points to Max Verstappen behind him.

