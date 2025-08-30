Franco Colapinto hopeful that Alpine’s Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift come to watch F1 after the engagement news that broke the internet

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto gave a sweet message to American pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after they announced their engagement on social media. The pair had been dating for the last two years, after first being linked in 2023, which made headlines around the globe.The 35-year-old pop star began regularly attending his games in the USA to extend her support and was even present during the celebrations when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year.Kelce and Swift broke the internet with their news of engagement last week in a post on Instagram, which has gone viral with over 40 million likes thus far. In his pre-race interview at the Dutch Grand Prix, Franco Colapinto extended his warm wishes to the couple and even extended an invitation to attend a race after their wedding, saying:&quot;I love Taylor, and I love Travis too. It's great that they're getting married; they're a great couple, and I hope they come to a race after the wedding, so we can have them enjoy F1 too.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Kelce is also a part-owner of the Alpine F1 team after he and a group of celebrities, like Ryan Reynolds, teammate Patrick Mahomes, etc, invested in the French team in 2023 through a consortium.On the track, Colapinto had a positive first day after the summer break as he finished in the Top 10 in the FP2 session in Zandvoort on Friday.Franco Colapinto analyzes his Friday Practice in ZandvoortAlpine driver Franco Colapinto revealed that he had a &quot;decent day&quot; as he finished P18 and P9 in the FP1 and FP2, respectively, and looked relatively comfortable in the A525 during the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday.As per F1.com, the Argentine reflected on his performance and feeling inside the car and said:“It was a decent day, where we've made good steps with the car. It felt good over one lap and, on high fuel, it was fairly consistent. We keep trying new things, which is bringing some improvements, so I think we can be happy with our Practice day here in Zandvoort. We had some compromised laps with traffic and also with some stoppages with red flags across both sessions.&quot;We will keep building it up and aim to go into Qualifying tomorrow with a decent car balance. We do need to work on finding some consistency on low fuel on the Soft compound and understand how to make the car feel more predictable. The usual work will happen tonight, and I think we can have a good day tomorrow in Qualifying.”Franco Colapinto has yet to qualify inside the Top 10 and reach Q3 ever since taking the seat at the French team in Imola, and has largely struggled behind his teammate, Pierre Gasly.