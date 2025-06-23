Franco Colapinto's 4-word reaction to Pierre Gasly sharing the group picture from 'F1: The Movie' premiere

Franco Colapinto dropped a hilarious comment on Pierre Gasly's photo dump on Instagram which included a group picture of the drivers and their families from the F1 movie premiere. Colapinto was amazed to see himself looking tall in the back row and conveyed the same through a comment.
"F1" movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris is set to release this week on June 27. The film will plot a fiction story based on Formula 1. The makers have also included real racing scenes from the 2024 season.
Ahead of the movie's worldwide release, the makers of the movie hosted a star-studded screening in New York. Many F1 drivers, their families, and team members attended the grand event.
The F1 community posed for a big group photo and Pierre Gasly shared that picture on his Instagram handle.
Meanwhile, Alpine driver Franco Colapinto was amazed by the picture because he looked tall in the back row.
"Wow I’m so tall," Colapinto said in the comments.
The Argentine driver appears to be standing on a podium or something that gives him extra height. Not only that, Colapinto was also seen photobombing Gasly and his girlfriend Kika's picture with two huge bags in his hand.
Colapinto and Gasly are teammates at Alpine. The former initially joined the French team as a reserve driver at the beginning of the season.
While Colapinto replaced Doohan from the Imola GP, it is widely believed that his performance will be reviewed before the British GP and Alpine will accordingly take a call if the Argentine driver will continue to race for the rest of the season or not.
Flavio Briatore blasts media for rumours around Franco Colapinto's future with Alpine
When Franco Colapinto replaced Jack Doohan before the Imola GP this year, Alpine stated in their official statement that the Argentine was brought in on a five-race trial deal. Amid speculations over the latter's future, Argentine publication La Voz del Interior apparently suggested that Colpainto's position in Alpine is negative.
Reacting to this, Alpine's executive advisor and interim team principal Flavio Briatore bashed the media for talking rubbish about Colpainto and the team. Talking to Planet F1, he said:
“I don’t think there are any rumours. The team is fine with Franco and that’s it. Franco is part of the team, I don’t know what rumours they are talking about. The problem is that the press publishes a lot of rubbish. It’s your fault, not ours. All these things come from Argentina and the people there. You should blame yourselves. You are the ones who put up so much bullsh*t, that Franco this and Franco that; it’s up to you. In fact, if you go on like this, it’s not good for Franco either."
Briatore earlier took a U-turn, saying the five-race trial deal rumours around Franco Colpainto are untrue.