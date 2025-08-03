  • home icon
  Fred Vasseur backs Lewis Hamilton after his worst finish at the Hungaroring in 18 years - "He's frustrated, not demotivated"

Fred Vasseur backs Lewis Hamilton after his worst finish at the Hungaroring in 18 years - “He's frustrated, not demotivated”

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 03, 2025 19:11 GMT
Fred Vasseur defended Lewis Hamilton following the Hungarian Grand Prix. Images: Getty

Fred Vasseur has backed Lewis Hamilton after his torrid outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Ferrari team principal detailed that the British driver was only frustrated and not demotivated following his performance at the Budapest race.

Hamilton, who had entered the Hungarian GP race weekend off the back of an impressive recovery drive at the Belgian Grand Prix, failed to capitalize on this momentum, as he again fell short of progressing to the final rounds of qualifying. The seven-time world champion, in the aftermath of his qualifying, had hinted at the team’s need to change its driver, further labeling himself as "useless."

Lewis Hamilton’s underwhelming run spiralled into the Grand Prix as he failed to make up any position from his 12th-place start over the 70-lap race. Following the conclusion of the Hungaroring event, Vasseur would waste little time defending the 40-year-old when quizzed about his performance during his interaction with the media.

“I don’t need to motivate him. Honestly, he’s frustrated, but not demotivated. Yeah, he’s demanding. But I think it’s also why he’s a seven-time world champion. He’s demanding with the team, with the car, with the engineers, with the mechanics, with myself as well.”
Lewis Hamilton’s 12th-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix marked his worst-ever finish at the Budapest event in his Formula 1 career. The former Mercedes driver still boasts the honour of being the most successful driver around the iconic Budapest circuit.

Lewis Hamilton apologizes to the Ferrari pit crew after the Hungary GP race

Lewis Hamilton also apologized to the Ferrari pit crew following his outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The British driver took to his radio following the conclusion of the race to detail how sorry he was for his driving throughout the weekend.

Hamilton, who endured an underwhelming Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, expressed remorse over losing the team points.

“Sorry about this weekend guys, for losing you points,” he said.
The race weekend proved a far departure from what Hamilton and the Scuderia Ferrari team would have envisaged. The seven-time world champion largely failed to make any significant strides through the weekend and also had a moment on lap 30 with Max Verstappen, where both drivers nearly collided.

His teammate Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, also had his fair share of struggles. The Monegasque driver suffered a chassis-related problem during the race, which resulted in him missing out entirely on a podium finish.

Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari team will shift to resolving their issues with the SF-25 challenger as they have their focus towards bouncing back when the Formula 1 season resumes for its final 10 rounds, starting with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zaandvoort.

Edited by Rupesh
