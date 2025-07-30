Fred Vasseur praises Ferrari employees’ hardwork for recent progress with SF-25

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur has praised the efforts of the team's employees at Maranello for the introduction of the new upgrades that featured on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Frenchman also explained how he wishes to see the team make even further progress at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ferrari have had somewhat of an upturn in form in recent weeks. The SF-25 has looked to improve steadily, but driver errors have held them back from scoring a big haul of points.

Lewis Hamilton looked quick at the British Grand Prix, but Charles Leclerc suffered on race day in wet conditions. It was the opposite in Belgium, when Leclerc ended up on the podium, but Hamilton was left to rue a missed opportunity due to his struggles in qualifying.

But team boss Fred Vasseur has highlighted the positives after Belgium, while thanking the team members at their Maranello headquarters for steadily improving the car in recent weeks.

"In the last few races, we’ve made progress in terms of competitiveness, and in Belgium, thanks to a lot of hard work back in Maranello, we introduced an upgrade package that further improved our performance," said Vasseur. [via Ferrari.com]

Vasseur also highlighted that he wishes to see the team make even further progress at the upcoming Hungarian GP:

"Before the mandatory summer shutdown, we have one more race, the Hungarian Grand Prix, where we want to continue moving forward."

Ferrari currently sit second in the 2025 constructors' standings. With a 28 point gap behind them to Mercedes, they are likely to also head into the summer break in the same spot, unless something goes wrong at the Hungaroring. But the Scuderia are still 268 points behind championship leaders McLaren.

Fred Vasseur intrigued to see how the new Ferrari upgrades perform at the Hungarian GP

Fred Vasseur during the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has claimed that it will be "interesting to see" how the new upgrades on the SF-25 fare at the Hungaroring, given the characteristics of the circuit that hosts the Hungarian GP.

Previewing Round 14 of the 2025 F1 season in the outskirts of the Hungarian capital of Budapest, Vasseur said:

"It will be interesting to see how the updated SF-25 performs on a completely different track, twisty, with plenty of medium and low-speed corners."

"Charles and Lewis are both in good form, and the team is also performing well. We want to head into the break with another strong result," he added. [via Ferrari.com]

Leclerc's P3 finish at Spa-Francorchamps was his fifth podium of the season. But Hamilton is yet to finish in the top three during his time at Ferrari. His best result of the year came at the Chinese GP, where he won the Sprint. While his best finishes in conventional races have come at Imola, Austria, and Great Britain, when he finished P4.

