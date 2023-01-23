Fred Vasseur will give Ferrari "the last impetus towards the World Championship," predicts former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Emanuele Pirro feels that under Fred Vasseur's command, Ferrari will have a major impact on their performance together as a team.

Pirro believes that with Vasseur, the team will be able to extract their maximum potential, which will ultimately lead them to their goal of winning the world championship.

Pirro blamed the 'managerial issues' of the team more than the technical issues and is of the belief that under the new leadership, Scuderia can perform much better. He told Correire dello Sport:

"I think Vasseur will bring positivity and concreteness to the politics, restoring order to the Scuderia’s extraordinary human resources. Revolutions are not needed."

"A change of coach can release that potential capable of giving the team the last impetus towards the World Championship."

Ferrari had a clear shot at the title during the 2022 season after the season opener went perfectly for them. The team was looking good in terms of pace and drivability, and while Charles Leclerc was leading the grid, things started to fall apart.

Carlos Sainz didn't have much luck after he crashed and spun multiple times, on the other hand, both drivers also had to suffer from reliability issues and strategic errors that the team made. After Leclerc's crash at the French Grand Prix, many gave up on any title hopes that the Maranello-based team had.

Mattia Binotto was Ferrari's former team principal, and many pointed fingers at him for not managing the team well. After the season ended, he resigned from the Maranello-based outfit after spending almost three decades with "The Prancing Horse." While his engine knowledge would have been crucial for them, the team had other plans.

Pirro enforces driver status weightage for Ferrari

Despite Charles Leclerc bringing in the most points for Ferrari, the team refused to choose a number 1 driver between the two drivers.

Pirro understands the situation the team faced due to having two excellent drivers, given the same situation was faced by Mercedes, but he still believes that the team should focus on one driver when they need help. He said:

"With team-mates who can be compared today such as Hamilton-Russell or Leclerc-Sainz, the team principal must support those who are more in difficulty, like a parent with a weaker child. Besides, in the decisive moments, the champion has the extra spark and makes the difference."

Alfa Romeo's former team principal, Fred Vasseur, will be replacing Binotto in the upcoming season and a lot is expected from them now. With their simulator showing a second's improvement in the car's pace, Ferrari are looking in good condition for 2023.

