Frederic Vasseur dismisses suggestions of former engineer returning to Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has shot down suggestions of a former engineer returning to the Scuderia stables.

Simone Resta was part of the Ferrari team from 2001 to 2018 as a senior design engineer. He left to join Alfa Romeo for a single season before returning to work with the Prancing Horse between 2019 and 2020.

Resta moved to Haas F1 to take on the role of technical director for the American outfit, which is a customer of Ferrari's on the grid.

In a recent interview with motorsport.com, Vasseur was asked to address rumors of Resta's return to Maranello as the team enters a new era in F1. He said:

"Simone is the technical director of one of our client teams and is doing a good job with Guenther Steiner. Our plans do not include his presence."

Vasseur also commented on Ferrari's hierarchy situation after reports emerged of driver Charles Leclerc being in contact with company CEO Benedetto Vigna following his DNF at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP.

He said:

"Benedetto and I have a constant collaboration, and for now I can say that it is a very good collaboration. We confront each other and discuss every topic, I absolutely cannot complain about that, the rest is gossip or someone analyzing it from the outside. I repeat, the collaboration with Vigna is very positive."

"Ferrari is different than all the other teams" - Frederic Vasseur compares the challenges of being a team principal at different levels

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur feels the pressure of leading a team at the back of the grid is higher than being in the hot seat at a frontrunner like Ferrari.

Vasseur was at Alfa Romeo before being brought in to replace Mattia Binotto at the start of 2023. Two months into the job, he is already facing a lot of pressure as the team try to maintain their competitive edge against their championship rivals.

When asked if he felt more burdened now that he had a role that was coveted by many and scrutinized by everyone, he said:

"Honestly, I haven't asked myself that question. As far as I'm concerned, the excitement of the challenge is stronger than the pressure. Ferrari is different than all the other teams, it's a national faith and more, but if we talk about pressure, I remember when with Sauber we were fighting against Manor. For them the results were a matter of survival, that one I think is much more pressure."

The Frenchman added:

"From my side I don't feel the pressure as a problem, but I want to avoid that aspect to fall on those who work in the team, because obviously it doesn't help."

Vassuer's start as Ferrari boss did not get off to a positive start after one car retired while the other missed out on a possible podium finish in the season opener in Bahrain.

The team will now have to deal with a ten-place grid penalty for Charles Leclerc after his electronics power unit component was replaced head into the Saudi Arabian GP.

