Frederic Vasseur responds to Fernando Alonso’s claim about Ferrari - “I don't need to have someone telling me that we are the favorites”

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur recently responded to Fernando Alonso's claim that the Italian team should be a frontrunner in the upcoming Grand Prix. Vasseur explained that the team wouldn't feel any pressure and would continue with their routine progress.

After the 2024 F1 Dutch GP, where Charles Leclerc took P3, Alonso told RacingNews365 that Ferrari could be stronger in the upcoming races like their home race in Monza and in Singapore. He mentioned Leclerc's home race win at Monaco, and concluded that they can be favorites to win.

“Next two races, for example, Ferrari should be the car to beat. You know what we saw last year in Monza and Singapore, Leclerc winning Monaco this year, also for Singapore, I think they will be the favourite,” Alonso said.

Trending

In response to Alonso, Vasseur told RacingNews365 that he would not feel any pressure by these statements since he does not read Alonso's Twitter (currently X). He said:

“If he's trying to put pressure [on us], he has to be sure that I won't read the Twitter of Fernando Alonso. I don't have Twitter! I don't need to have someone telling me that we are the favourite or not. We will have exactly the same approach. I hope that we will be in better shape in the next two or three events. We were in a much better shape last year on these tracks.”

Expand Tweet

Alonso was a Ferrari driver for five years between 2010 and 2014. He and the team tried extremely hard to win a championship but were ultimately defeated by Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel, who were dominating F1 at the time.

Former Ferrari engineer on missing the opportunity to win a title with Fernando Alonso

Ferarri's ex-engineer Nikolas Tombazis recently explained that one of his biggest regrets is not winning a championship with Fernando Alonso when the Spaniard was on the Italian team. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he explained how the team was close to winning one with Alonso, but was always defeated by Red Bull.

"We were twice as close. I very much regret that we did not give him the car he would have needed to win the championship. Even if it was close, Red Bull beat us back then. In terms of talent, Fernando Alonso should have won many more titles. When we analyze the seasons, we see various reasons why we were not so good," Tombazis said.

During his tenure with Ferrari, Alonso finished P2 on the drivers' standings in 2010, 2012, and 2013. During these three years, it was Sebastian Vettel who clinched the world championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback