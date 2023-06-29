Frederic Vasseur states the "best way" to convince Charles Leclerc to renew his Ferrari F1 contract

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur mentioned that the only way to convince Charles Leclerc to extend his contract with the team is to give him a competitive car.

The Monegasque driver has been a standout for the team since the 2019 season when he beat his four-time teammate Sebastian Vettel. Post that he was given the longest deal ever for a Ferrari driver, which extended his stay with them till 2024.

But since then, a series of underperformance and mistakes from the team has made his stay harder with each passing year.

Speaking with Corriere.it, Vasseur said of Charles Leclerc's only condition to stay with Ferrari:

"The best way is to give him a competitive car. He knows that every season is crucial to his career. He has one goal: to become world champion. And winning the title is also our goal. We need to make both him and Carlos feel at the center of the project,"

The Frenchman compared his two drivers and added:

"Carlos is fast and balanced, but like everyone else he has room for growth. Charles, on the other hand, is capable of doing magic in qualifying, of going further. But he sometimes goes beyond the limit always seeking the maximum even when the car cannot give it. He always wants to win, so he can make mistakes like at the beginning of the season. We talked about it together."

Former F1 driver criticizes Charles Leclerc post the Canadian GP

Ralf Schumacher criticized Charles Leclerc for being less vocal on the radio about what he wanted on the track. Leclerc blamed the team for ruining his qualifying in Montreal.

Speaking with Sky Deutschland, Schumacher said:

“As a driver, something like this would not have happened to me. As a driver, I made the decision about when to come in for tyres. Only the driver can really see how wet or dry it is. So it’s Leclerc’s fault, especially as both the Ferrari drivers are making too many mistakes.

“I also don’t like the way Leclerc and (Carlos) Sainz are often yelling on the radio. It gives the impression that the drivers and the engineers are at odds. Ferrari needs to change that.”

Hopefully, Charles Leclerc would be more authoritative on the radio calls to his team during the sessions and in the race. He would hope that he avoids the scenario altogether in Austria this weekend and has a clean race.

