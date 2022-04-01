French carmaker Peugeot considering 2026 F1 entry

The legendary French car manufacturer Peugeot is considering entering F1 in 2026. The sport's engine specifications are set to change vastly towards the end of 2025, garnering interest from giants such as Audi and Porsche.

With the sport growing in popularity around the world, players such as Audi and Porsche are likely to join the sport in some capacity. The sport is planning on being more sustainable by 2026 with a 100% sustainable fuel being developed, especially for those new power units. Furthermore, the costly and complicated MGU-H hybrid component of the current engines will be removed in the coming years. Instead, an MGU-K component capable of producing 476 horsepower will be introduced by FIA, a significant upgrade over today's 163 horsepower unit.

With Peugeot's parent group, the Stellantis Group, being unhappy with the World Endurance Championship's Balance of Performance rule, the group is considering joining single-seater Formula racing due to its commitment to sustainable racing. According to a feasibility report by the Stellantis Group, Peugeot's entry into F1 would make sense due to its electrification goals and would be a better investment for the team despite the one-off $200 million entry fee.

Audi and Porsche's F1 entry to be confirmed soon

Audi and Porsche will soon announce their plans to enter the sport in 2026, according to reports. The two German brands are expected to receive the go-ahead from their parent organization Volkswagen (VW) within weeks. As reported by Reuters, the VW group will make its decision based on an upcoming board meeting set to take place next week.

As per another report by Reuters, Audi offered McLaren half a billion dollars to acquire its operations in the sport. The German brand is planning to fully take part in the sport as a competitor and manufacturer, rather than just as an engine supplier. McLaren's Zak Brown said of the German giant:

“I think that’s not been definitively decided, and if they do [enter], we have a contract [with Mercedes] through this term. Naturally we will evaluate where we are and who’s in the sport and take a decision on what to do in 2026 in due course.”

F1's new sustainable angle is definitely garnering the interest of some automotive giants, which is likely to disrupt the pecking order as we know it today.

