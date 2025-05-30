Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been flirting with Max Verstappen for a long time now. The 4-time Dutch F1 driver has been on Toto Wolff’s driver wish list ever since Lewis Hamilton decided to move to Ferrari. According to Dutch reporter Erik van Haren, Mercedes has made a fresh enquiry to Max Verstappen’s camp about his availability.

Despite Mercedes' approach, will Max Verstappen move away from Red Bull anytime soon?

Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull till 2028. The Dutchman has won four F1 championships in a row with the Milton-Keynes team. However, the team's current performance trend has increased uncertainty around his F1 future. Moreover, there have been public rifts between his father, Jos Verstappen, and Team Principal Christian Horner.

Toto Wolff has been eyeing Verstappen to join the Silver Arrows as he seeks to bring lost glory back to Mercedes. However, the Austrian suspects that Verstappen is inclined to stay with Red Bull at present.

He tweeted on X:

"Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is still flirting with Max Verstappen, but realizes that there is currently a good chance that the world champion will stay with Red Bull. At the same time, both Verstappen and Wolff are in no hurry and still have weeks to look at things."

Mercedes endured a tough race in Monaco with both their drivers finishing outside the top 10. Meanwhile, Verstappen finished P4 behind Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri, respectively.

Christian Horner unbothered by Max Verstappen's Red Bull future despite Toto Wolff's attempts to swoon the Dutchman away

Despite the buzz around Max Verstappen's future, Red Bull is relatively calm about their star driver's commitment. Christian Horner made it very clear that Red Bull is not worried about Max's future.

The British Team Principal has been asked about Verstappen's long-term commitment since the end of last season. However, Horner's response stays the same.

He said:

"We are not worried at all. Max has made his position very clear internally. I don't see him anywhere else in the near future except at Red Bull."

Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko also claimed reports of Verstappen leaving the team as "nonsense".

Max is the only non-McLaren driver to win a race this season. Red Bull have not had the best of starts to the season, but the Verstappen factor has single-handedly kept them in the championship pursuit.

Barcelona is one of Verstappen's favorite tracks on the circuit. He was only 18 when he created history and became the youngest-ever F1 race winner here in 2016.

Writing off Verstappen from the title race this early would be a stupid mistake. Additionally, the FIA's latest directives on flexi-wings in Barcelona could further make things more interesting. A lot of eyes, including the Red Bull star's, will be on McLaren's pace. Can the Dutch Lion make it four consecutive race wins in Barcelona?

