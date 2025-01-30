Fresh details emerge about Lewis Hamilton's crash during Ferrari's pre-season test

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton crashed the SF-23 during the team's pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. The British driver has completed his move from Mercedes to the Italian team after getting a few runs in the 2023 challenger at the team's private track in Fiorano last week.

To better acclimatize himself to the new machinery, Hamilton and his new teammate Charles Leclerc went to Barcelona to test the previous car. After sharing their duties on Tuesday, Hamilton took the morning session on Wednesday to get some mileage under him in the red car.

However, the seven-time F1 world champion crashed his SF-23 in the barriers which proved costly given Leclerc was unable to take to the track in the afternoon session.

As per fresh reports via Motorsport Italy, the 40-year-old crashed the car in the fast right-hander in Turn 12 in the final sector after the high-speed section of the track. There were rumors that Ferrari might alter its schedule for Thursday to give Lewis Hamilton more track time.

However, the Italian team claimed that they would stick with their original plan with reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and junior star Dino Beganovic taking the SF-23 for a spin. The British driver will have another shot next week at the mandatory Pirelli test as he will get the chance to drive the 2024 challenger SF-24.

Former F1 driver gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya stated that he believed Ferrari would be in control of the narrative, not Lewis Hamilton. The former McLaren driver mentioned that the Brit would be the "protagonist" in every other team apart from the Maranello-based outfit.

As per Motorcyclesports, the Columbian reflected:

"The thing I find fascinating about Lewis at Ferrari is that today, he could be put in any team other than Ferrari, and he would be the protagonist. But nothing is bigger than Ferrari, so I think the way they will control and manage it will be very interesting.

"It will be fascinating to see how Ferrari manages Lewis because, at the end of the day, Ferrari will always be in control. Hamilton is a megastar, but Ferrari is Ferrari.”

Lewis Hamilton has joined the Italian team on a multi-year deal and will drive for them at least until the end of the 2026 season with an option to extend for another season.

Some questions are raised regarding the move, due to Lewis Hamilton's form in the 2024 season, which saw him finish P7 in the driver's championship, his lowest in the sport. The British driver was outraced and out-qualified by George Russell despite having the same number of wins (2) as the latter during the year.

