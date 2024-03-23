Zhou Guanyu had another tricky qualifying session on the streets of Albert Park, picking up damage to his C44 that ultimately put Q2 beyond reach. To add insult to injury, the 24-year-old will start the Australian GP from the pitlane, with a shortage of components also hitting the Swiss outfit.

After an encouraging first round in Bahrain, where points were within reach, Zhou has suffered a series of scrappy sessions. In such a closely matched midfield pack, any operational failures will be very costly.

At the Saudi Arabia GP, a slow stop for the Chinese driver also renewed concerns about the pit-stop equipment at Sauber. This issue is not fully resolved either - since the updated equipment has not yet arrived.

New front wing forces Zhou to the pitlane

Ironically, the issue that prevented Zhou from setting a competitive qualifying time will also compromise his race start.

Several drivers have encountered gravel at Melbourne this weekend, a circuit once infamous for producing attrition-prone races. Despite the improved reliability of modern Formula 1 cars, the 2024 field is not exempt from the dangers of this high-speed layout.

The likes of Fernando Alonso sustained floor damage by going off track, an error proving extremely costly for overall performance. More dramatic mistakes, like the one committed by Alex Albon in FP1, can have even more significant consequences.

However, the damage that Zhou suffered in qualifying was not proportional to the misjudgement he committed. The Sauber driver went slightly wide in the fast turn 9/10 section, running over a curve that - for most drivers - is well-trodden ground this weekend.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, this curve damaged his front wing. This put him out of contention for the next phase of qualifying - which is especially costly at a circuit where overtaking is far from easy.

To make matters worse (as reported by Tobi Gruner of AMuS), Sauber has not produced any spare front wings of the upgraded specification used this weekend so far. This will force them to replace it with an old one and break parc ferme, resulting in a start from the pitlane.

It seems likely the Swiss-based team will take the opportunity to make other changes to the C44 since their pitlane start is already defined.