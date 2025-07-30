"Generational talent": Kimi Antonelli a Hamilton-Verstappen level talent as per Nico Rosberg

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been struggling in the recent weeks, with just one point finish in the last seven races. However, former Mercedes driver and current F1 analyst Nico Rosberg has come to his defence, comparing him with multi-time champions like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Kimi Antonelli's rookie campaign opened like a fairytale. Five top-six finishes in his first six Grand Prix weekends, a podium in Canada, and a sensational sprint pole in Miami had many hailing the Italian prodigy. His early composure under pressure marked him out as someone who belonged in elite company.

He has 63 points - almost triple that of any fellow first-year driver, and nine Q3 appearances. But the last seven races tell a different story. He's scored in just one of them. Errors have crept in. A crash in Barcelona, another in Silverstone qualifying. At Spa, he dropped out in Q1 and finished 16th. The confidence, once quiet and assured, seems shaken.

Amid this phase of growing scrutiny, former Mercedes world champion Nico Rosberg has stepped up to defend the teenager's trajectory.

"Kimi is definitely a generational talent. He showed it all the way through in karting, with the talent at the level of Verstappen and Hamilton... When you start having a little bit of a spiral, with a few too many mistakes, a little bit of a lack of pace here and there, that starts to spiral a bit negatively. He's just in that at the moment, and it's a really difficult situation and tough to watch," Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.

Mercedes' trajectory since the 1-3 finish in the Canadian GP has also echoed his struggles. Since his win at Montreal, George Russell hasn't finished inside the top four. Team upgrades meant to improve cornering stability and rear grip haven't worked as intended.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada. Source: Getty

Head of trackside engineering at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Andrew Shovlin, recently suggested that while Russell's experience allows him to manage a temperamental car, a rookie like Kimi Antonelli will inevitably struggle more with those inconsistencies. The car's downturn has only added to Antonelli's steep learning curve.

It's a timely show of support, especially with the rumors still swirling around Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen for 2026. Antonelli's future with the team isn't guaranteed, which has only added fuel to the speculation.

Kimi Antonelli stands out in close competition from the 2025 F1 rookies

(L-R) Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Paul Aron, Jak Crawford, and Isack Hadjar at the 2024 Lusail Sprint race. Source: Getty

Despite the recent dip in form, there's no denying that Kimi Antonelli's debut season remains the most complete of the 2025 rookie class. His closest rival is Red Bull-backed Isack Hadjar, who has quietly impressed in a far less competitive car at RB.

Hadjar has scored 22 points and leads his teammate head-to-head 10-3 in races and qualifying. Since Yuki Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson in Round 3, Hadjar has dominated the intra-team duel with a 0.183s average qualifying gap and has contributed 58% of RB's total points - the highest share of any rookie.

But unlike Antonelli, Hadjar isn't battling a proven Grand Prix winner every weekend. The Italian is up against George Russell and has yet to beat him in a Sunday race (0-13) or qualify ahead more than once (1-12). It's a brutal benchmark. And yet, Antonelli's ceiling feels undeniably higher.

Lewis Hamilton (R) and Kimi Antonelli on the driver's parade in Spain. Source: Getty

Even Lewis Hamilton, whom Antonelli replaced, sees the raw brilliance within.

"I can't imagine what it's like at 18 to do what he's doing. I think he's been doing fantastically. To be thrown in at the deep end at 18. He didn't even have his driving licence when he first started racing in F1. It's a lot on someone's shoulders. I think he's doing a great job," Lewis told [via Sky Sports].

Further down the grid, other rookies have turned heads. Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, at Haas, has quietly built a solid résumé with eight points to his name. He's split qualifying duties with Esteban Ocon (6-7) and trails him by just 0.057s on average - the second-smallest gap of any rookie to their teammate.

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto has had it rougher. He's made two Q3 appearances and edged veteran Nico Hülkenberg 7-6 in qualifying, though the Brazilian's points tally remains at six. But what sets Kimi Antonelli apart, beyond the results, is the magnitude of what he's been asked to carry.

Hadjar, Bearman, Bortoleto, they've all impressed, but none have had to step into Hamilton’s shoes. None have had to fight for podiums every Sunday, or take the brunt of a team's media storm when things go sideways.

