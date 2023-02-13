George Russell has advice for Mick Schumacher on how the German can return to the F1 grid 

George Russell recently spoke about Mick Schumacher and gave him some advice on how he can improve himself and return to the F1 grid. After two tough seasons at Haas, Schumacher left them without a confirmed seat elsewhere, forcing him to leave the F1 grid. Fortunately, he was quickly hired by Mercedes as a simulator and third driver.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS), Russell expressed his eagerness to hear Schumacher's views on Mercedes and their new car. He further explained how the German will learn quite a lot by seeing how one of the most successful teams operates and how he and Hamilton work together to keep the team at the top. The Briton said:

"I'm looking forward to see his views on the team and what he has to say, because I'm sure there is things that we can learn from him. I think, for him, seeing how this team operates, seeing how Lewis and I work together with the engineers, will probably be useful for him."

Furthermore, George Russell advised Mick Schumacher to put in lots of hours in the simulator and work as hard as he can. Mercedes' simulator in Brackley helps the team gather data regarding the car and how it operates around different tracks and under different setups. Hence, Schumacher can be of great help to the team if he continues to drive in the simulator. Russell stated:

"For me, if I was in Mick's shoes, I would be working super hard in the simulator here in Brackely, really trying to integrate yourself well with the team. The simulator is really important asset for us, and we need top-quality drivers driving as often as possible. And obviously, Mick is one of them, so he needs to be locking himself in that room and do the laps."

By being in Mercedes, Mick Schumacher will have extensive opportunities to prove himself and get a seat in F1 in the future.

First race win was much more important to George Russell than beating Lewis Hamilton

George Russell had a brilliant first year as a Mercedes driver, even though the team struggled with porpoising issues and was not fighting for the championship. The Briton won his first F1 career race in Brazil and finished ahead of his experienced teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

However, Russell recently expressed that his first win was much more important to him than beating the seven-time world champion in the driver's standings. Speaking to AMuS, he stated:

“For me, this victory in Brazil was more important than the points classification. At the end of the day, nobody remembers that I beat Lewis on points. I only finished fourth, so no-man’s land.”

It is safe to say that George Russell will not sit quietly and will once again race hard in the 2023 F1 season to stay ahead and even fight for the championship.

