George Russell becomes the new GPDA director

George Russell has been named the new director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA). Romain Grosjean stepped down from the role as he left Formula 1 for IndyCar. George Russell is one of the youngest prospects on the grid and will work alongside fellow director Sebastian Vettel and chairman Alex Wurz. The GPDA is a body that represents the interests of all drivers in the paddock.

Speaking about his new role, George Russell was thankful to be given such a tremendous responsibility so early in his career. The Brit said:

"It is an honor and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA. I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognize the responsibility it entails."

George Russell explained the importance of the GPDA:

“In its six decades of existence, the GPDA has been an integral part of supporting and shaping F1 safety, for the sport and our fans.”

The GPDA also appointed its first non-driver director. Long-time legal advisor Anastasia Fowle was designated to help support its businesses and activities. Speaking about the opportunity, she said:

“After several years working alongside Alex, Sebastian and Romain, I am proud they and their fellow drivers have nominated me for the first non-F1 driver board position.”

“I am passionate about the sport and the industry and am honored to be able to support the GPDA in its endeavors.”

George Russell out of contract at the end of 2021

Advertisement

NEWS! @GeorgeRussell63 joins the GDPA as Director alongside Sebastian Vettel.



Read George's thoughts right here: https://t.co/upcrXmMgcS 💙 #GR63 — GR63 (@OfficialGR63) March 23, 2021

George Russell will complete the third and final year of his contract at Williams in 2021. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the youngster with a Mercedes seat looming large after his spectacular performance at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year.

.