"Mercedes are the best in the business", claims George Russell after 2022 F1 Spanish GP improvements

George Russell believes that Mercedes are not far away from taking the fight to the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari in the 2022 F1 season.

The 24-year-old was able to put on quite a show during the 2022 F1 Spanish GP with a Mercedes W13 that had four upgrades to it to reduce porpoising and improve pace.

Following his second podium of the season, George Russell proclaimed Mercedes are the best in the business and backed the Silver Arrows to improve even further. In an interview at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Briton said:

“I believe Mercedes are the best in the business and if anyone can solve these issues and bring the performance back, we can as a team. I’ve been seeing how the team have come together through these difficult moments and being able to find this solution for one is an achievement in itself.”

He then went on to add, saying:

“But now I truly believe we can just start throwing a lot of performance onto this car. I think it will still be a good three, four races before we start to truly compete on the same level as them [Red Bull and Ferrari] but we are definitely slightly more in the mix.”

The Briton will now hope to keep his consistent streak going at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP this weekend. He has not finished below P5 in any of the races thus far.

George Russell feels racing in Monaco GP is a 'unique experience'

George Russell is eager to race in the streets of Monte-Carlo, a place he has described as a surreal location.

During an interview with Robb Report, the former Williams driver shared his admiration for the race in the Principality, saying:

“The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, if not the most iconic. It’s just such a surreal location. At the top of the hill, before turn No. 2, you look down and see the cliffs, the harbor and all of these superyachts everywhere, right on the sidelines of the racetrack. And to think you have 20 Formula 1 cars driving around at 200 mph in the midst of all of the houses.”

Russell will go into the 2022 F1 Monaco GP weekend as the leading Mercedes driver. The 24-year-old is in P4 in the World Drivers' Championship with 74 points after six rounds of the season.

