"George Russell champion of the world": Fans react to Mercedes reportedly leading the field in developing the 2026 F1 engine 

F1 fans had mixed reactions after it was reported that Mercedes was leading the grid in developing the 2026 engines ahead of the new regulations. The sport will have new power units to move away from the Turbo-Hybrid engines, which were introduced in 2014.
New engine regulations will see a 50/50 split between the Internal Combustion Engine and the battery and completely get rid of the MGU-H. However, recently, many teams have reported some major issues regarding the capabilities of the new engines, which have triggered an FIA meeting that could see modifications to the regulations.
Despite all the concerns, as reported by AMuS, Mercedes has an edge over rivals Ferrari, Red Bull, and Aston Martin in terms of developing the 2026 engines. The German team had initially dominated the last engine regulations as well and won eight consecutive Constructors' Championships. The Brackley-based outfit could have the closest competition from Honda, with Red Bull and Ferrari lagging behind and Audi still struggling to hit its targets.
F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Mercedes leading the field for 2026 engines on X, with one fan claiming:
"George Russell, champion of the world."
"Surely that means McLaren will be cooking too then?"
"Setting expectations to 2014 is very likely going to lead to dissatisfaction," said a fan.
"Rumours rumours rumours and more rumours; stop posting rumours!!!" wrote a fan.
"Shocking. The FIA probably asked them to help develop the PU two years before everyone like in 2014 as well," mentioned another.
"Russell winning the championship next year," claimed another.
Despite promising reports regarding its engines for next year, Mercedes has not extended the contract of its two drivers, George Russell and Kiwi Antonelli, thus far.
George Russell comments on his future with Mercedes
Mercedes driver George Russell stated that from his side, there was no stress regarding his contract as he was focused on delivering consistent performances throughout the 2025 season with the German team.
Speaking with Sky Sports in Saudi Arabia, the three-time F1 race winner reflected upon his future and said:
"From my side, there's literally no stress, no worries whatsoever. When it comes to contracts, everyone gets so excited about it, and the fact is, drivers have had contracts, and if they don't perform, they'll get booted out.
"For drivers, performance is our currency. That's what we've got. And if you perform, everything's good. So, I'm just excited to go racing this weekend, focus on performance, and the future sorts itself out."
Russell has made a fast start to the 2025 season and claimed three podiums from the first five races. He sits in P4 in the Drivers' championship with 73 points to his name.