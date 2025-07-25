  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • George Russell and Charles Leclerc's girlfriends share adorable message for Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson

George Russell and Charles Leclerc's girlfriends share adorable message for Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Jul 25, 2025 12:59 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty
Rebecca Donaldson and Carlos Sainz - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, celebrated her birthday on 24 July 2025. In line with this, George Russell and Charles Leclerc's girlfriends, Carmen Montero Mundt and Alexandra Saint-Mleux, have come up with lovely messages for Donaldson.

Ad

The Williams driver, Carlos Sainz, was first linked with Rebecca Donaldson in 2023, after the former cut ties with Spanish journalist Isa Hernáez. Sainz dated Hernaez for seven years.

Sainz and Donaldson have been seen several times in the F1 paddock together, and with the latter celebrating her birthday yesterday, Carmen Montero Mundt via Instagram stories wrote:

"Feliz Cumple Rebe (Happy Birthday)."
Instagram/@carmenmmundt l Story for Rebecca Donaldson
Instagram/@carmenmmundt l Story for Rebecca Donaldson

Alexandra Saint-Mleux, on her end, also added a picture of Danaldson alongside a few emojis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Instagram/@alexandrasaintmleux l Story for Rebecca Donaldson
Instagram/@alexandrasaintmleux l Story for Rebecca Donaldson

Rebecca Donaldson is from central Scotland, and she attended the Perth Academy. She is a model by profession and is represented by Brand Model Management. She has even graced the covers of Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire México.

Ad

In line with her success in the world of modelling, she credits her mom for signing her up for a beauty pageant at the age of 17. She said the following via the Daily Record in 2011:

"My mom entered me and I was really surprised when I found out. We had to go to rehearsals to practise catwalk type dances before going in front of four judges.."
Ad

Carlos Sainz doesn't understand Red Bull's decision not to pair him with Max Verstappen.

During the 2024 Formula 1 season, Carlos Sainz, on numerous occasions, was linked with a potential switch to Red Bull for 2025. However, it ultimately did not come to fruition, and Sainz ended up signing for the Grove-based Williams F1 team.

In line with the reluctance of Red Bull to sign him for the 2025 season as a teammate of Max Verstappen, Sainz recently said:

Ad
"The only thing I can say is I genuinely get on well with Max. This is what people don’t see from the outside. Like, we had a rivalry on our first year in Formula 1 in Toro Rosso, but it was a relatively healthy rivalry in terms of him and me, the way we used to go about racing. And now we get on really well. So, if that’s the reason I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want me next to Max, because I think we would actually be a very strong pairing in Formula 1." Via High Performance Podcast.
Ad

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen were teammates at Toro Rosso (Racing Bulls) during their early days in the sport. Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016, and Sainz made the jump to Renault (Alpine) in 2017.

While Sainz has switched teams frequently in his Formula 1 career, Verstappen has stayed put at Red Bull since 2016.

About the author
Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi

Twitter icon

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications