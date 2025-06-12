George Russell cites Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, and Michael Schumacher's career drought as driver yet to fight for a title in his career

George Russell believes that several all-time greats, including Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel, experienced career droughts, something he hopes to avoid. In an interview with Motorsport Total, the Mercedes driver said he wants to make the most of his current spell with the team.

With no contract confirmed for the 2026 season, Russell is focused on maximizing his performance this year. He pointed out that while multiple world champions like Vettel and Alonso were dominant for certain periods, their careers eventually hit a plateau. In contrast, Schumacher had to wait five seasons before clinching titles with Ferrari. Alonso has competed in Formula 1 for 25 seasons but has only two championships to his name. Vettel won four titles with Red Bull and came close to fighting for more at Ferrari. As for Schumacher, Russell noted that he had to build an entire team around him at Ferrari, and success came only after years of effort.

Looking ahead, Russell said that if he is re-signed, 2025 would mark his fifth season with Mercedes, and he hopes it will be one where he can make a meaningful impact. He believes that consistent performances at a competitive level are key to longevity in F1. With the sport’s unpredictability, he emphasized the importance of seizing every opportunity.

Asked if he could be a dominating driver in the top team in the future, George Russell said:

“Look at Fernando [Alonso]. He comes in, wins two titles in his first four years, and people say, ‘He’s going to get ten. He hasn’t won a title since. Or Sebastian [Vettel]: He wins four and then no more. If you look at Michael Schumacher, it took him five years at Ferrari before he won his first title there. This is now my fourth year at Mercedes, next year will be my fifth. Nobody knows when their time will come. You just have to make sure that you keep performing consistently, keep delivering. And what happens then, only time will tell.”

Russell also shared his thoughts on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton post his departure from Mercedes.

George Russell reckons the relationship with Lewis Hamilton has grown since leaving Mercedes

George Russell believes his relationship with Lewis Hamilton has grown closer since the seven-time world champion joined Ferrari. He shared that the former Mercedes teammates still travel together to races and often speak off track. Russell suggested that Hamilton is a different person away from the spotlight and fame of Formula 1. He admitted to cherishing Hamilton’s company and their rapport, adding that the 40-year-old is one of the best people to turn to for career advice.

Asked if his bond with Lewis Hamilton had faded away after his departure from Mercedes, George Russell said:

“No — if anything, it’s actually become a bit closer. We sometimes fly together and talk to each other more often off the track. Lewis is someone whose company I really enjoy. Of course, he’s extremely in the limelight, more than any of us and sometimes a protective shield goes up. But in an intimate setting, he’s someone I get on really well with. It’s nice to have someone like him, someone I can ask for advice from time to time, because he’s at a completely different stage in his career.”

George Russell has outperformed Lewis Hamilton in two of the three seasons they have raced together at Mercedes. In 2025, he continues to lead the seven-time world champion in the Drivers’ Championship, sitting fourth with a total of 111 points, while Hamilton is sixth with 71 points. However, Ferrari has leapfrogged Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, with the Maranello team now second on 165 points, while the Brackley-based outfit is third with 159 points.

