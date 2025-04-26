George Russell comments on the impact of Lewis Hamilton’s absence at Mercedes

George Russell has opened up about what the daily experience has been with the Mercedes team since the departure of Lewis Hamilton at the beginning of the year. Russell outlined that things haven't changed for him now in contrast to his time as the teammate of the seven-time world champion, however, there is a definite piece that is missing from the team after Hamilton's exit. The British driver explained that he has been focused on his own agendas and tasks in an effort to be in control of his future.

The Mercedes driver's comments came in a conversation about his chances of being world champion, which he admits was difficult to do in the past in the shadow of Lewis Hamilton, and with him gone, he's been prioritizing focusing on his pursuits.

"I’m working with the same group of engineers, the same group of mechanics. Obviously, Lewis was such a large presence that you know that he’s not around."

"But on the day-to-day running of things, it is no different, I'm sat at my desk in front of my computer."

"I do my warm-up in my room, I jump in my race car, I put my helmet on. I want to control my own destiny first and foremost," said Russell [via Racing News 365]

George Russell has had a strong start this season. In five races, he has racked up 73 points thanks to his podium finishes in three Grand Prix weekends in Australia, China, and Bahrain. With that, he currently sits in fourth place in the world drivers' championship, only 26 points behind current leader Oscar Piastri.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has had some trouble, securing P5 and below in all the races, but also scored a sprint victory in China, which, all put together, has given him 31 points, placing him in seventh place in the championship standings.

George Russell shares that he 'absolutely feels ready' to become the World Champion

Second-placed George Russell on the podium with his trophy during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2025 - Source: Getty

George Russell also opened up about his mindset, as well as the Mercedes team's ability to be in a position to secure the drivers' championship title. Russell shared that he's observed himself getting better and better every season, and feels that he and the team have taken every opportunity this year to be at the top of the grid, putting the British driver on par with everyone.

“I absolutely feel ready, to be honest,” Russell said. “Whenever we’ve had half a chance of victory or pole, we’ve been the one to take it. I feel I’m getting stronger and stronger every single season. I feel ready, I feel confident, I have self-belief. I feel I’m performing as good as any single driver on the grid," Russell added [via The Athletic]

The next race in the F1 calendar is the Miami Grand Prix, which takes place this coming weekend, from May 2 to May 4.

