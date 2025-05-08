George Russell comments on Lewis Hamilton’s 'very controversial' rating in F1 25

George Russell took issue with Lewis Hamilton's overall score of 89, as the F1 25 game's official driver ratings made their way into the paddock. It has drawn varied reactions from the racers as they appeared in the Drivers React To Their F1 25 Ratings! video on the F1 YouTube channel.

The drivers were seen reacting to their newly released F1 25 stats, and Russell made his thoughts clear on his former Mercedes teammate (via 44britcedes):

"89 for Lewis, what? It should be higher. Very controversial."

F1 25 has unveiled its ratings as part of the buildup to its latest installment earlier on Thursday. Developed by EA Sports and Codemasters, the game will be available on May 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped the list once again with an overall rating of 95, followed by Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc at 91. Carlos Sainz, now racing for Williams, was happy with a 90 rating, one more than his Ferrari replacement, Hamilton. The seven-time champion's drop to 89 has raised eyebrows in the paddock.

George Russell hugs Lewis Hamilton after the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. Source: Getty

While they are now rivals on the track, George Russell's admiration for his former teammate remains evident. The two shared a strong working relationship at Mercedes and have regained mutual respect, despite Hamilton's switch to Ferrari in 2025 after a historic 12-year stint with Mercedes.

When Russell examined his own numbers, 81 for experience, 92 for racecraft, 84 for awareness, and 90 for pace, he seemed slightly bemused, especially by the pace category:

"I mean the race and the pace one is a bit of an interesting one. Because pace I would put higher. 90. What have the other guys got?"

The Mercedes driver was also quick to show support for teammate and rookie Kimi Antonelli, whose overall rating stood at 72. Russell recalled his own rating during his rookie year in the early 70s, sympathizing with the young Italian.

George Russell picks his favorite music artists: 'Coldplay live is like one of the best'

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell arrive at the Miami International Autodrome. Source: Getty

While George Russell's serious racing persona defines his on-track demeanor, fans saw a different side of him in the third episode of Mercedes Teammates. A lighthearted YouTube feature where he and Kimi Antonelli interviewed each other ahead of the Miami GP.

As the Mercedes duo asked each other humorous questions, from Antonelli's studies to long-haul flight entertainment, one moment stood out. Kimi asked Russell to curate a one-day music festival lineup, and George responded without hesitation (via the Mercedes-AMG F1 YouTube channel):

"Taylor Swift, obviously my favorite... Kendrick Lamar, bit different... And then it'd be pretty beefy if Drake was there as well... If I'm being serious, probably Coldplay, because I feel Coldplay live is like one of the best. And even to be honest, I feel someone like Beyoncé would actually be really cool." (5:05 onwards)

The segment gave fans a rare glimpse into Russell's personality outside the car with a mix of mainstream and eclectic music tastes and genuine camaraderie with Antonelli.

The Mercedes garage, meanwhile, shifts focus to the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next week on May 18. The team hopes to turn a corner with a crucial set of upgrades for Imola, targeting improved long-run pace and tire management at Imola next weekend.

