"You've been replaced": Alex Albon roasts Carlos Sainz after him boasting about his higher rating than Lewis Hamilton at F1 25

Formula 1 banter took a hilarious turn as Alex Albon playfully roasted teammate Carlos Sainz over his newly released F1 2025 game rating. The Spanish driver, like several others on the grid, received his rating for the EA Sports game.

In a light-hearted moment when the Williams Racing duo were presented with their rating reveals, Sainz appeared pleased with his rating, stressing that he was rated higher than Lewis Hamilton, in particular. However, Albon, who was not having any of the joke by his teammate, was quick to respond with a cheeky reality check.

As seen in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) by user @SAINZLOVERS, the Williams Racing duo had the following exchange about their cards:

"I'm higher rated than Lewis. I'm higher rated than the GOAT," Sainz said.

"You have been replaced, and you are rated higher!" Albon replied.

It should be noted that the signing of the seven-time Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, was the reason why Scuderia Ferrari opted against extending Sainz’s contract with the team.

Sainz, however, appeared to have adjusted to what seemed to be the disappointment of being replaced at the Italian outfit. The Spanish driver has quickly found his feet at Williams Racing and has gradually recorded points-scoring finishes for the Grove-based team.

Carlos Sainz reacts after frustrating Miami Grand Prix outing

Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz has reacted following his outing at the Miami Grand Prix. The former McLaren driver had qualified in sixth place for the event, but could only muster up a ninth-place finish during the main race.

The ‘Smooth Operator’, as he is fondly called, failed to match the pace of teammate Alex Albon, who finished fifth during the event. Sharing his thoughts on his X account following the Grand Prix, Sainz wrote:

“Frustrating. Had contact with Alex on Lap 1 avoiding Lando and damaged my floor pretty badly. I tried my best to hold my position but eventually finished P9. On the positive side, we were fast this weekend, so we’ll keep pushing.”

Carlos Sainz was reported to have picked up floor damage after contact with Alex Albon while trying to avoid a crash into Lando Norris, who went off the track following a Lap 1 incident at the Florida race. The four-time Grand Prix winner largely had to run the remainder of the 57-lap race with damage to his floor.

Carlos Sainz and the Williams Racing outfit will, however, aim to continue their impressive points-scoring run when the Formula 1 grid heads to Imola for the high-speed Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – a race where his best outing remains a fifth-place finish, which he achieved twice with Ferrari (2021 & 2024).

