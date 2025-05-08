  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Miami Grand Prix
  • "You've been replaced": Alex Albon roasts Carlos Sainz after him boasting about his higher rating than Lewis Hamilton at F1 25

"You've been replaced": Alex Albon roasts Carlos Sainz after him boasting about his higher rating than Lewis Hamilton at F1 25

By Samson Osaze Ero
Modified May 08, 2025 22:24 GMT
F1, Formula 1, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Alex Albon teased Carlos Sainz about his higher rating than Lewis Hamilton at F1 25 game. Images: Getty

Formula 1 banter took a hilarious turn as Alex Albon playfully roasted teammate Carlos Sainz over his newly released F1 2025 game rating. The Spanish driver, like several others on the grid, received his rating for the EA Sports game.

Ad

In a light-hearted moment when the Williams Racing duo were presented with their rating reveals, Sainz appeared pleased with his rating, stressing that he was rated higher than Lewis Hamilton, in particular. However, Albon, who was not having any of the joke by his teammate, was quick to respond with a cheeky reality check.

As seen in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) by user @SAINZLOVERS, the Williams Racing duo had the following exchange about their cards:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm higher rated than Lewis. I'm higher rated than the GOAT," Sainz said.
"You have been replaced, and you are rated higher!" Albon replied.
Ad

It should be noted that the signing of the seven-time Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, was the reason why Scuderia Ferrari opted against extending Sainz’s contract with the team.

Ad

Sainz, however, appeared to have adjusted to what seemed to be the disappointment of being replaced at the Italian outfit. The Spanish driver has quickly found his feet at Williams Racing and has gradually recorded points-scoring finishes for the Grove-based team.

Carlos Sainz reacts after frustrating Miami Grand Prix outing

Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz has reacted following his outing at the Miami Grand Prix. The former McLaren driver had qualified in sixth place for the event, but could only muster up a ninth-place finish during the main race.

Ad

The ‘Smooth Operator’, as he is fondly called, failed to match the pace of teammate Alex Albon, who finished fifth during the event. Sharing his thoughts on his X account following the Grand Prix, Sainz wrote:

“Frustrating. Had contact with Alex on Lap 1 avoiding Lando and damaged my floor pretty badly. I tried my best to hold my position but eventually finished P9. On the positive side, we were fast this weekend, so we’ll keep pushing.”
Ad
Ad

Carlos Sainz was reported to have picked up floor damage after contact with Alex Albon while trying to avoid a crash into Lando Norris, who went off the track following a Lap 1 incident at the Florida race. The four-time Grand Prix winner largely had to run the remainder of the 57-lap race with damage to his floor.

Carlos Sainz and the Williams Racing outfit will, however, aim to continue their impressive points-scoring run when the Formula 1 grid heads to Imola for the high-speed Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – a race where his best outing remains a fifth-place finish, which he achieved twice with Ferrari (2021 & 2024).

About the author
Samson Osaze Ero

Samson Osaze Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications