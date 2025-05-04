George Russell comments on “worst quali of the year” in Miami

George Russell has been in such form this year that qualifying fifth is his worst qualifying session this season. The Mercedes driver has started in the top five in all the races this season so far. He had his struggles during the qualifying session of the Miami Grand Prix but still managed to put in a lap that was only 0.181s off from Max Verstappen's pole lap.

Ad

"This whole weekend has just not been clicking for me. Quali has been a real strength of mine this season, but clearly, whatever has been working so well this year for me, quali does not work here in Miami, and Kimi has been doing a great job. So, worst quali of the year, but it’s still P5, so it could have been worse," George Russell told the media after qualifying on Saturday (via Motorsportweek).

Ad

Trending

George Russell at the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

The Brit also expressed that he lacked confidence in the car and could not achieve his full potential during the session in Miami. He added that he was not expecting to be anywhere near pole position and was surprised on seeing the timing charts.

Ad

"I was really surprised to be this close to pole position because it felt really bad out there, I didn’t feel confident in myself, and I knew I was not driving anywhere. I couldn’t drive to my potential because I didn’t have the confidence. So, as I said, it’s days like this, it’s sort of damage limitation. Fifth was a good result, all things considered,” Russell added.

Ad

The 27-year-old driver would expect a strong performance in the race on Sunday (May 4) and would be hoping for a podium finish. Russell finished eighth at the Miami Grand Prix last year.

George Russell: ' It's not nice' to see Hamilton struggling

George Russell had Lewis Hamilton as his teammate for the last three years before Hamilton decided to move to Ferrari for the 2025 season. Hamilton has since struggled during his time at Ferrari this season. Russell commented upon Hamilton's current form and said, 'It's not nice' to see the seven-time champion struggling.

Ad

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton - Source: Getty

"He's a champion, he's a winner, and he's in a position where he can't achieve that, and it's not easy to accept. I've got a lot of respect for him, and I like him personally. It's not nice to see somebody who's not enjoying it. But why should he be enjoying it? Because for him, it's not about the money, it's about the results. And it's not clicking for him at the moment, but I'm sure it will click at one point," Russell said to the media (via BBC).

Hamilton is 10 points behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc, this season, and has scored just 37 points so far. Russell, on the other hand, has had top form this season, having three podium finishes and currently ranks fourth in the Drivers' championship with 78 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More