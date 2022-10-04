"Schumacher's defending like it is the race of his life"- George Russell on team radio at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

George Russell and Mick Schumacher had a disastrous 2022 F1 Singapore GP this weekend. Russell finished fourteenth, right behind the Haas of Mick Schumacher. One of the highlights of the race was the battle between the two youngsters.

The fight reached its peak when Russell tried to overtake Schumacher's Haas and knocked wheels. As a result, both drivers suffered punctures and had to pit to change tires. The Briton exclaimed over the radio:

"Schumacher's defending like it is the race of his life, crikey!"

Schumacher's future at Haas is currently up in the air. The son of legendary seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick will have to show some decent results to secure an F1 seat for next year.

George Russell, meanwhile, was criticized for his comments over the radio. Drivers are expected to defend to the limit and showcase competitiveness, much like in any other sport.

Ayrton Senna, one of the most influential drivers in F1, once said:

"Being a racing driver means you are racing with other people and if you no longer go for a gap that exists you are no longer a racing driver because we are competing."

Fans believed if Russell had driven like his life depended on it, he would have scored some points in this race. One fan called out the inappropriate behavior of the Briton, tweeting:

"George Russell's entitlement knows no bounds. Very sh*tty "He's racing like it's the race of his life" comment about Mick. Yes George, Mick is racing for his career, why should he just let you by??? Idiot."

Russell will look to get over the disappointment of this race and have his eyes set on the race in Japan next week.

George Russell ruined his chances of a points finish, claims Schumacher

Schumacher was having a fantastic race in Singapore before the incident with Russell put both drivers out of the points. In a post-race interview, the German claimed a points finish was possible but Russell denied him the chance to score. Schumacher said:

"I think points [were possible]. Obviously, the big killer was the pit-stop and strategy-wise, but nobody can predict something like this. So I think that, in that sense, P6 could have been possible if maybe we'd stayed out for one more lap."

Schumacher's list of opponents for the Haas seat next season has dropped to only Nico Hulkenberg. The German has five races to prove himself as a better option than Hulkenberg and a points finish at the Japanese GP next Sunday will surely boost his chances.

