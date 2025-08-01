George Russell drops a glum verdict about Mercedes during F1 Hungarian GP FP1

Mercedes W16 is known for throwing tantrums during hotter weather conditions, and George Russell now has firsthand experience of it. The 27-year-old shared his frustration during the first practice session for the Hungarian GP, where he had a radio outburst claiming that he was unable to turn the car.McLaren again emerged as the team to beat after the first free practice session at the Hungarian GP. Lando Norris led the timing charts with championship leader Oscar Piastri slotting a mere 19 one-thousandths of a second behind him.While all appeared to be smooth sailing for the papaya outfit at the top of the constructors' table, the battle for the second spot has grown a bit stale over the past few weekends. After the Canadian GP, Mercedes had replaced Ferrari for the runners-up spot, but a terrible run of races for the Brackley-based squad meant that the prancing horses were able to leapfrog them to move up to second yet again.The point gap between the two teams now stands at 28 points, a deficit that the silver arrows would be intending to cut down on at the Hungarian GP. However, early signs have not pointed towards a great weekend lying ahead as Kimi Antonelli and George Russell finished the session seventh and eighth, respectively.Infuriated by the W16's woes during FP1, Russell lamented the car's inability to turn for corners and not 'biting' into the corners, as he radioed:&quot;Man, I can’t even turn the car.&quot;Meanwhile, the weekend is expected to move towards cooler temperatures, as per the weather forecasts, which might be able to resolve some of George Russell's complications.George Russell opens up on the impact of the recent paddock chatter on his relationship with MercedesMercedes' George Russell at the 2025 FP1 session for the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyGeorge Russell and Mercedes' negotiations for a contract extension had grown to a stalemate, as Max Verstappen had been lingering around in the background. This posed a threat to either Kimi Antonelli or Russell, losing out on their seat at Brackley for the 2026 season.On the other hand, the Dutchman retaining his status as a Red Bull Racing driver led to the quick withdrawal of any concerns over Russell and Antonelli's future at the team. While this supposedly cleared the majority of the doubts over the duo's status at a top outfit in F1, it seemingly affected the Briton's trust, as he said, via Sky Sports:&quot;Now, of course, these last six months have been a very unique situation where I don't have a huge power in that sort of agreement, and maybe the interests were not aligned for some time. Which has, of course, put me at risk for these last six months. Then it was my job to perform and reduce that risk.&quot;I still trust in the team that they will always support me as long as I'm performing, so that's what I need to focus on. But of course, for both Kimi [Antonelli] and I these past months have not been the most assuring for our future, and that's just been a bit conflicting.&quot;The senior Mercedes driver sits fourth in the drivers' standings behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and Verstappen.