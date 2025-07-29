2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will head to the iconic Hungaroring circuit to post the 40th edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend. The track has been a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar for quite some time and is loved by many fans and drivers alike.

The track is also known as Monaco without the walls for its narrow layout, which consists of multiple medium-speed corners and one main straight. The 2024 edition of the race saw McLaren secure its first one-two finish of the season, giving a glimpse of the car's capabilities in the times to come.

Heading into the 2025 edition, the British team once again found itself atop the score and has won all but three races this year thus far. Similar to last year, it will likely be a battle between the two McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, for the race win, with team orders playing little to no role this time around.

In recent history, Hungary has been a dry race, but there is a possibility that the weather will be a factor this weekend. As per Weather.com, below is the forecast for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix:

FRIDAY - FP1 AND FP2

Forecast: Partly Cloudy weather with some showers late in the day

Temperature: 23C/74F

Chance of Precipitation: Less than 20%

SATURDAY - FP3 AND QUALIFYING

Forecast: Sunny conditions with clouds

Temperature: 22C/72F

Chance of Precipitation: Less than 35%

SUNDAY - RACE

Forecast: Showers throughout the day

Temperature: 20C/68F

Chance of Precipitation: Less than 40%

Oscar Piastri reflects on returning to the Hungarian Grand Prix

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was excited to go back to the Hungarian Grand Prix, which was the scene of his maiden victory in the world last year.

In his post-race press conference after winning the Belgian Grand Prix, the Aussie said:

"I'm really excited to go back. It's always a fun weekend. It's a great city, a cool track as well. I'm sure Thursday will be nice to go back to where I had my first win. But as soon as we get on track, you forget about that immediately. It'll be cool."

Charles Leclerc sat on the fence about the Hungarian Grand Prix and Ferrari's performance, adding, via Formula1:

"I'm not sure. I will rather wait before exposing myself."

Leclerc has often struggled at the Hungaroring circuit and has never taken a pole position or a podium in his career thus far, with his P4 finish in the 2024 season being his best result.

On the other hand, Piastri will hope to make it back-to-back victories at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend. He will also look to avoid any situations where team orders ruin his celebrations.

