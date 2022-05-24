George Russell feels it was 'hard, fair racing' with Max Verstappen at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP

George Russell termed his battle with Max Verstappen in the 2022 F1 Spanish GP as "hard, fair racing," despite FIA stewards reviewing it for foul play. The Briton feels the rules of engagement on track are still being analyzed and are still tricky to adapt to for most drivers.

Describing his battle with Verstappen in the FIA drivers’ press conference, the Briton said:

“I think it’s important that we are allowing this hard, fair racing and the rule is to give a car’s width and that was what was done and I think there was still a wheel on the track from Max. But yeah, it’s a little bit difficult at the moment. I think there’s a lot of… We’ve obviously got the new stewards in and it’s very difficult for everybody, and trying to understand each other, what we feel like is required from the driver’s side, and what they expect from us as well, and it will just need this open dialogue. But I wasn’t even aware they were looking into it, to be honest, I thought it was hard and fair racing.”

From a driver's standpoint, George Russell admitted it is a bit difficult to analyze the rules of engagement on track and adapt to them. While stewards reviewed the battle between the duo, the Mercedes driver felt the duel was a fair one and within the rules. Verstappen had been suffering from DRS issues which put him at a disadvantage while overtaking the Mercedes driver.

Max Verstappen felt his battle with George Russell was a fair one

The reigning champion believes his battle with George Russell without DRS was within the limits. Without judging the incident further, the Dutchman felt it was hard and fair racing from the Briton’s side as neither clashed nor had any incident.

Upon being asked if he felt the battle was a fair one despite stewards reviewing it, Max Verstappen replied:

“I think maybe they were looking at the moving a bit, the weaving, ah, Turn 3, because of leaving one car width? Yeah, luckily nothing happened. I mean, there was a bit of grip on the outside, so I’m okay with it. I think it was hard racing. And of course, I went around the outside but I’m also in the blind spot of George, so I think he didn’t even really notice where I was exactly, right? Well, for sure you knew that I was there, but it’s always hard to fully give a car’s width there because it’s a fast corner, you’re drifting wide. So if I was in George’s position, I would have probably done the same, so it’s just how we are, I think.”

Both have admitted to enjoying battling each other as neither has any history of racing each other on track in F1 until now. While Verstappen clinched his second win in Spain, Russell clinched his second podium for Mercedes this season.

Edited by Anurag C