"We were probably a little bit further behind than we anticipated" - George Russell rues Mercedes' lack of pace at 2022 F1 Austrian GP Sprint race

George Russell feels Mercedes underestimated the gap between themselves and Red Bull and Ferrari after a dismal showing during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP Sprint race.

The Briton looked strong during FP1 and Q1 and Q2 of the qualifying session on Friday before spinning out and crashing later on in Q3.

Despite the error, George Russell started the 23-lap event in P4, climbing a spot after Red Bull's Sergio Perez was demoted for exceeding track limits in Q2.

However, the pace difference between his Mercedes W13 and the frontrunners was evident during the 100km dash to the finish line. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after his P4 finish in the Sprint at the Red Bull Ring, the 24-year-old said:

“We didn’t expect to have the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari but we were probably a little bit further behind than we anticipated. I think Checo [Sergio Perez] is a realistic battle we can have but there is only a limited amount you can do overnight. You can’t change the set-up, you just have to learn about the tyres and what you did well and what you can improve on. It’s so difficult when you’ve only got one practice session.”

Russell went on to add:

“These Formula 1 cars are like spaceships. They are so complex and there are so many things you can change on the cars. If you are in the right window or not, it makes a huge difference.”

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell can't be compared until they 'have a winning car again', claims David Coulthard

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell cannot be compared until the pair are driving a car that is capable of winning races, according to former F1 driver-turned-analyst David Coulthard.

Mercedes has not started the 2022 F1 season on the strongest note and is still trying to unlock the full potential of the W13 after struggling with the new regulations.

David Coulthard feels it is unfair to compare Russell and Hamilton until they are in a car that can fight for wins with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari. Speaking in an interview ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP, he said:

“I think George [Russell] is a future world champion. I think he’s a fantastic driver. and I think he’s earned that place in the team. But we won’t truly know how he compares to Lewis [Hamilton] until they have a winning car again, because right now, this is the best car that George has ever driven, relative to where the fastest car is, and this is not the best car that Lewis has driven.”

He continued:

“It’s two different mindsets, two different phases of their careers. And that’s why right now you go, ‘Oh, George’s outperforming Lewis’. Well, let’s wait and see when they qualify first and second in whatever order it happens to be just how the running order is then.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, George Russell is fifth in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 116 points after ten races this season, while Lewis Hamilton is in sixth place with 94 points.

