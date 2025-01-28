George Russell flexes toned physique amid rainy workout session with girlfriend Carmen Mundt

Mercedes driver George Russell posted a picture of himself flexing his toned physique whilst doing a rainy workout session with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. The British driver will be leading the German team in the 2025 season after he won the teammate battle against seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in two of the last three years.

The 26-year-old will have a new teammate Kimi Antonelli for the upcoming year and Hamilton left the Brackley-based outfit for Ferrari in 2025. Russell won two races last year in Austria and Las Vegas while his victory in Spa was taken away from him after he was disqualified for having an underweight car at the end of the Belgian GP.

On his Instagram story, Russell showcased his toned physique during a rainy workout as he prepares himself for the 2025 season in the coming months.

Trending

Screengrab of George Russell's Instagram story (@georgerussell63)

The three-time F1 race winner was joined by his long-time girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, who was soaked after her own workout in the wet as showcased in an Instagram post with more pictures from the session.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are expected to fight at the front of the field with the British driver leading the lines while the Italian rookie settles himself in the sport.

F1 pundit backs George Russell to lead Mercedes in the future

Former F1 driver and pundit Johnny Herbert stated that George Russell would emerge as the team leader for Mercedes as he has "all the ingredients" to take the German team back to glory. Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, the FIA steward said:

“Mercedes and Toto Wolff have George Russell and they’ve got Kimi Antonelli, that dynamic is going to be interesting, to see exactly who is gonna come out on top there. I would predict it’s George. George has all the ingredients to be able to lead a team to winning races and winning a championship.

"Is it feasible this year? Well, this is probably the best opportunity that they’re going to have because of how close I think the racing is going to be. Because the racing is close that means that they will have the opportunities to win the races then go towards that championship.”

Herbert also believed that the combination of Russell and Antonelli could emerge as the "surprise package" of the year, adding:

“The surprise of 2025 some people might say could be Mercedes, who have been successful over the years but they haven't been in recent times."

Russell ended the 2024 season on a strong note given he was in pole position twice in the last four races in Las Vegas and Qatar and a regular at the front end of the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback